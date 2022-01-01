Chicken sandwiches in Edisto Island
SEAFOOD • SANDWICHES • HAMBURGERS • FRENCH FRIES
McConkey's Jungle Shack
108 Jungle Rd, Edisto Island
|Chicken Sandwich
|$10.99
Grilled chicken breast tossed in wing sauce; hotyaki, teriyaki, hot, mild or sweet & spicy topped with lettuce, pickle and tomato
SEAFOOD • HAMBURGERS • FRENCH FRIES
The Waterfront Restaurant
136 Jungle Road, Edisto Island
|Grilled Chicken Sandwich
|$12.00
An 8 oz. chicken breast seasoned, grilled & served on a brioche bun.
