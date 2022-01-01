Want to learn about our restaurant platform?Get a demo

Chicken sandwiches in Edisto Island

Edisto Island restaurants
Edisto Island restaurants that serve chicken sandwiches

McConkey's Jungle Shack image

SEAFOOD • SANDWICHES • HAMBURGERS • FRENCH FRIES

McConkey's Jungle Shack

108 Jungle Rd, Edisto Island

Avg 4.2 (2320 reviews)
TakeoutFast Pay
Chicken Sandwich$10.99
Grilled chicken breast tossed in wing sauce; hotyaki, teriyaki, hot, mild or sweet & spicy topped with lettuce, pickle and tomato
More about McConkey's Jungle Shack
The Waterfront Restaurant image

SEAFOOD • HAMBURGERS • FRENCH FRIES

The Waterfront Restaurant

136 Jungle Road, Edisto Island

Avg 4.3 (1051 reviews)
TakeoutDigital Dine-In
Grilled Chicken Sandwich$12.00
Grilled Chicken Sandwich$12.00
More about The Waterfront Restaurant

