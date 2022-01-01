El Cajon Mexican restaurants you'll love

Must-try Mexican restaurants in El Cajon

Sombrero Mexican Food image

Sombrero Mexican Food

1522 Graves Ave., El Cajon

Avg 4.4 (3127 reviews)
Takeout
Popular items
Nachos Supreme-Full$12.99
choice of meat, cheese, beans, guacamole, sour cream
Carne Asada Fries-Full$10.99
choice of meat, topped with cheese
Deluxe Breakfast Burrito$7.69
Choice of protein, egg, potato and cheese
More about Sombrero Mexican Food
Sombrero Mexican Food image

Sombrero Mexican Food

1215 West Main Street, El Cajon

Avg 2.5 (221 reviews)
Takeout
Popular items
One Item Combo$10.49
Choice of entrée, two sides and drink
Nachos Supreme-Full$12.99
choice of meat, cheese, beans, guacamole, sour cream
Beef Taco$4.69
Served crispy with shredded beef, lettuce, cheese and taco sauce
More about Sombrero Mexican Food
Sombrero Mexican Food image

Sombrero Mexican Food

1501 East Washington Ave, El Cajon

Avg 4.2 (2247 reviews)
Takeout
Popular items
One Item Combo$10.49
Choice of entrée, two sides and drink
Carne Asada Fries-Full$10.99
choice of meat, topped with cheese
Beef Taco$4.69
Served crispy with shredded beef, lettuce, cheese and taco sauce
More about Sombrero Mexican Food

Explore restaurants that serve these tasty dishes in El Cajon

Tacos

Carne Asada Tacos

Nachos

Quesadillas

Burritos

Bean Burritos

Veggie Burritos

Tamales

