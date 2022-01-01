El Cajon Mexican restaurants you'll love
Must-try Mexican restaurants in El Cajon
More about Sombrero Mexican Food
FRENCH FRIES
Sombrero Mexican Food
1522 Graves Ave., El Cajon
|Popular items
|Nachos Supreme-Full
|$12.99
choice of meat, cheese, beans, guacamole, sour cream
|Carne Asada Fries-Full
|$10.99
choice of meat, topped with cheese
|Deluxe Breakfast Burrito
|$7.69
Choice of protein, egg, potato and cheese
More about Sombrero Mexican Food
FRENCH FRIES
Sombrero Mexican Food
1215 West Main Street, El Cajon
|Popular items
|One Item Combo
|$10.49
Choice of entrée, two sides and drink
|Nachos Supreme-Full
|$12.99
choice of meat, cheese, beans, guacamole, sour cream
|Beef Taco
|$4.69
Served crispy with shredded beef, lettuce, cheese and taco sauce
More about Sombrero Mexican Food
FRENCH FRIES
Sombrero Mexican Food
1501 East Washington Ave, El Cajon
|Popular items
|One Item Combo
|$10.49
Choice of entrée, two sides and drink
|Carne Asada Fries-Full
|$10.99
choice of meat, topped with cheese
|Beef Taco
|$4.69
Served crispy with shredded beef, lettuce, cheese and taco sauce