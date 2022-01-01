Want to learn about our restaurant platform?Get a demo

Salmon rolls in El Paso

El Paso restaurants
El Paso restaurants that serve salmon rolls

Pho Tre Bien Express- image

SOUPS • SANDWICHES • PHO • FRENCH FRIES

Pho Tre Bien Express-

4309 Fred Wilson, El Paso

Avg 4.3 (1585 reviews)
Takeout
215 Grilled Salmon Spring Rolls$8.95
Two refreshing rolls filled with vermicelli, lettuce, carrots, with salmon wrapped in rice paper and served with peanut sauce.
More about Pho Tre Bien Express-
Pho Tre Bien - Gateway image

 

Pho Tre Bien - Gateway

6946 Gateway East, El Paso

No reviews yet
Takeout
215 Grilled Salmon Spring Rolls$8.95
Two refreshing rolls filled with vermicelli, lettuce, carrots, with salmon wrapped in rice paper and served with peanut sauce.
More about Pho Tre Bien - Gateway
Pho Tre Bien Cafe image

PHO • NOODLES • FRENCH FRIES

Pho Tre Bien Cafe

12302 Montana suite #502, El Paso

Avg 4.6 (1734 reviews)
Takeout
215 Grilled Salmon Spring Rolls$8.95
Two refreshing rolls filled with vermicelli, lettuce, carrots, with salmon wrapped in rice paper and served with peanut sauce.
1/2 Grilled Salmon Spring Roll$5.50
More about Pho Tre Bien Cafe

