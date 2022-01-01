Flying Elephants at PDX
Our PDX locations will bid you adieu upon departure and embrace you on arrival. Find fresh and security-friendly foods.
Portland International Airport, 7000 NE Airport Way
Location
Portland International Airport, 7000 NE Airport Way
Portland OR
|Sunday
|6:00 am - 6:00 pm
|Monday
|6:00 am - 6:00 pm
|Tuesday
|6:00 am - 6:00 pm
|Wednesday
|6:00 am - 6:00 pm
|Thursday
|6:00 am - 6:00 pm
|Friday
|6:00 am - 6:00 pm
|Saturday
|6:00 am - 6:00 pm
Nearby restaurants
Nepo 42
We are a local Pub in the Concordia / Cully Neighborhoods. Our place is a local hangout close to the PDX airport - where everyone is welcome and encouraged to become a regular! The food is focused on scratch-made items - Burgers, Wings, & other Pub favorites!
Evergreens
We aim to provide healthy, all natural, convenient, and fully-satisfying meal options in a fun environment for those who find themselves always on-the-go. Why? Because we are those people, too! Thank you so much for your support, we appreciate your business!
Mo's Seafood & Chowder
Mo's Restaurants is 75-year-old family-owned restaurant and specializes in Seafood and Clam Chowder.
Portland Coffee Roasters
Our pre-security cafe is located just past the Delta and United ticket counters in the in the North Ticket lobby of the PDX airport. We offer a full range of brewed coffee and espresso drinks, as well as light food and pasty options.