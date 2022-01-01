Want to learn about our restaurant platform?Get a demo

Crepes in Elmhurst

Elmhurst restaurants
Elmhurst restaurants that serve crepes

SMOKED SALMON • SANDWICHES

Egg Harbor Cafe - Elmhurst

140 Robert Palmer Drive, Elmhurst

No reviews yet
TakeoutDelivery
Key West Crepes$0.00
Three thin crepes loaded with strawberry cream cheese, fresh kiwi, strawberries, and banana, topped with whipped cream and a drizzle of raspberry sauce. Served with a buttered English and our signature berry jam.
Cassie's Crepes$10.00
Scrambled cage-free eggs, avocado, mushrooms, and Jack & Cheddar cheeses wrapped into two crepes. Served with house-made poppyseed dressing, Harbor potatoes and a buttered English muffin with our signature jam.
CHICKEN • CREPES

Nu Crepes

115 W Schiller Ct, Elmhurst

Avg 4.7 (1514 reviews)
Takeout
Crepe Instant Mix$8.00
Bring the deliciousness of Nu Crepes home with you! Each bag will make up to thirty 8" crepes, and up to 24-8" crepes for the vegan variety
