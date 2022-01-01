Grilled chicken in Elmhurst
Elmhurst restaurants that serve grilled chicken
SMOKED SALMON • SANDWICHES
Egg Harbor Cafe
140 Robert Palmer Drive, Elmhurst
|Chicken & Avocado Grill
|$12.50
Grilled chicken, avocado, tomato, Mozzarella cheese and herbed mayonnaise on grilled Texas toast. Served with Harbor potatoes and a small salad with house-made poppyseed dressing.
|Gluten-Free Chicken & Avocado Grill
|$13.50
Grilled chicken breast, avocado, tomato, Mozzarella cheese and herbed mayonnaise on toasted Gluten Free bread. Served with Harbor potatoes and fruit.
PASTA • SALADS • SANDWICHES
151 Kitchen | Bar
151 N York St, Elmhurst
|Kids Grilled Chicken Strips
|$10.00
grilled strips | fries
PIZZA • FRENCH FRIES
Two Brothers From Italy
128 W Park Ave, Elmhurst
|Grilled Chicken Breast
|$15.00
PIZZA
Armand's Pizza & Pasta
105 W 1st St, Elmhurst
|Grilled Chicken Salad
|$12.00
Chicken breast served on Iceberg lettuce with tomatoes and balsamic vinegar
|Grilled Chicken Sandwich
|$9.00
Served with French Fries or Seasoned Potato Wedges
|Grilled Chicken
|$14.00