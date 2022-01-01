Want to learn about our restaurant platform?Get a demo

Grilled chicken in Elmhurst

Elmhurst restaurants
Toast

Elmhurst restaurants that serve grilled chicken

Chicken & Avocado Grill image

SMOKED SALMON • SANDWICHES

Egg Harbor Cafe

140 Robert Palmer Drive, Elmhurst

No reviews yet
TakeoutDeliveryFast Pay
Chicken & Avocado Grill$12.50
Grilled chicken, avocado, tomato, Mozzarella cheese and herbed mayonnaise on grilled Texas toast. Served with Harbor potatoes and a small salad with house-made poppyseed dressing.
Gluten-Free Chicken & Avocado Grill$13.50
Grilled chicken breast, avocado, tomato, Mozzarella cheese and herbed mayonnaise on toasted Gluten Free bread. Served with Harbor potatoes and fruit.
More about Egg Harbor Cafe
151 Kitchen | Bar image

PASTA • SALADS • SANDWICHES

151 Kitchen | Bar

151 N York St, Elmhurst

Avg 4.5 (945 reviews)
TakeoutDeliveryFast Pay
Kids Grilled Chicken Strips$10.00
grilled strips | fries
More about 151 Kitchen | Bar
Item pic

PIZZA • FRENCH FRIES

Two Brothers From Italy

128 W Park Ave, Elmhurst

Avg 4.4 (690 reviews)
Takeout
Grilled Chicken Breast$15.00
More about Two Brothers From Italy
Armand's Pizza & Pasta image

PIZZA

Armand's Pizza & Pasta

105 W 1st St, Elmhurst

Avg 3.9 (206 reviews)
Takeout
Grilled Chicken Salad$12.00
Chicken breast served on Iceberg lettuce with tomatoes and balsamic vinegar
Grilled Chicken Sandwich$9.00
Served with French Fries or Seasoned Potato Wedges
Grilled Chicken$14.00
More about Armand's Pizza & Pasta
Item pic

SANDWICHES • GRILL • CHICKEN WINGS • HAMBURGERS

Pints

112 S York St, Elmhurst

Avg 4.2 (605 reviews)
TakeoutDeliveryFast Pay
Wildcat Grilled Chicken$14.00
LTO, mayo, brioche bun
More about Pints

