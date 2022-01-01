Go
Eris Brewery and Cider House

Craft beer, cider, and food for all!
Our menu aims to satisfy meat lovers, vegans, vegetarians, pescetarians, and those who observe gluten free diets.
Named for the most notorious instigator of ancient Greek mythology, women-owned and -operated ERIS Brewery and Cider House opened in February 2018, claiming as its home a MCMX Masonic Temple that had most recently served as a Korean Presbyterian church. We are the first of our kind that we know of. Come on out and try something new!

4240 W Irving Park Road

Popular Items

Beet & Goat Cheese Salad GF$14.00
Mixed greens, roasted gold beets, goat cheese, cherry tomatoes, togarashi pipitas, lemon-dijon vinaigrette. GF
Chili Maple Crispy Chicken Sandwich$16.50
crispy chicken thigh, chili-maple glaze, pickled onions, fresh cucumbers, cilantro, garlic aioli, arugula, toasted brioche bun
The Burger$18.00
Cuts of Angus chuck, brisket, short rib in an 8oz patty, sharp cheddar, bacon jam, greens, tomato, pickles, brioche bun.
BBQ Bacon Grilled Chicken Sandwich$17.00
Marinated chicken breast, bourbon bbq sauce, melted cheddar, hickory bacon, arugula, tomato, pickled onions, brioche bun.
The Philly$17.00
The Philly- tender brisket braised in its own juices. Topped with creamy Merkt’s cheddar and mild giardiniera on a toasted sub roll.
Sea Salt Fries with Trio of Sauces GF$9.00
House cut fries, fresh herbs, Maldon sea salt served with garlic Dijon, pickled cauliflower aioli, and vegan chipotle ranch. GF
Fried Pickles VG GF$10.00
Maize-coated pickle chips, togarashi spice and chipotle ranch. VG/GF
Chipotle Tofu Sandwich VG$17.50
Crispy tofu, 5-spice powder, maple chipotle, arugula, tomato, pickled onions, garlic aioli on a vegan wheat bun. Served with hand-cut fries.
Buffalo Cauliflower Wrap VG$16.50
Crispy smoked cauliflower, garlic buffalo sauce, arugula, tomatoes, pickled onions, scallions, vegan cheddar, garlic aioli, flour tortilla.
Southern Chicken Sandwich$17.50
Fried chicken thigh, Nashville hot sauce, garlic aioli, pimento cheese, B&B pickles, arugula, brioche bun
Location

Chicago IL

Sunday8:00 am - 3:59 am
MondayClosed
Tuesday8:00 am - 3:59 am
Wednesday8:00 am - 3:59 am
Thursday8:00 am - 3:59 am
Friday8:00 am - 3:59 am
Saturday8:00 am - 3:59 am
