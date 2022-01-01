Want to learn about our restaurant platform?Get a demo

Chicken salad in Essex

Go
Essex restaurants
Toast

Essex restaurants that serve chicken salad

Consumer pic

 

Googans Galley

1 Martin Street, Essex

No reviews yet
TakeoutDelivery
Chicken Salad Sandwich$8.50
Homemade chicken salad with celery, lettuce on cranberry bread
More about Googans Galley
The Farm Bar & Grille image

BBQ • SANDWICHES • GRILL • HAMBURGERS • FRENCH FRIES

The Farm Bar & Grille - Essex

233 Western Ave, Essex

Avg 3.8 (1317 reviews)
TakeoutDelivery
Thai Chicken Salad$18.95
sesame-coconut crusted chicken over mixed greens with cucumbers, mandarin oranges, chow mein noodles, sliced almonds, bell peppers, pickled red onions & spicy Thai peanut dressing
More about The Farm Bar & Grille - Essex

