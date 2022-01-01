Chili in Evergreen
Blackbird Cafe & Tavern
25940 State Highway 74, Evergreen
|Green Chili Smothered Burrito
|$14.00
Scramble of eggs, sausage, onion, bell pepper, and black beans, topped with pork green chili and Monterey Jack cheese
|Vegan Green Chili Cup
|$4.00
(vegan)
|Vegan Green Chili Smothered Burrito
|$14.00
Scramble of seasoned tofu, potatoes, veggie sausage, onion, red peppers and black beans. Smothered in vegan green chili.
El Rancho Brewing Company
29260 US Highway 40, Evergreen
|Rotating Chili Beer 32 oz
|$12.00
An Irish red ale with roasted poblanos and habanero peppers. Irish Red Ale, ABV: 5.4%, IBU: 29
|Pork Green Chili
|$6.00
Braised pork, Mi Abuelo Organic Hatch Green Chiles, tomatoes, green onions, sour cream
|Chili Cheese Fries
|$15.00
Fresh hand-cut potato fries topped with Colby Jack cheese and choice of our house made Pork Green Chili or Elk Red Chili.