Chili in Evergreen

Evergreen restaurants
Evergreen restaurants that serve chili

Green Chili Smothered Burrito image

 

Blackbird Cafe & Tavern

25940 State Highway 74, Evergreen

No reviews yet
TakeoutFast Pay
Green Chili Smothered Burrito$14.00
Scramble of eggs, sausage, onion, bell pepper, and black beans, topped with pork green chili and Monterey Jack cheese
Vegan Green Chili Cup$4.00
(vegan)
Vegan Green Chili Smothered Burrito$14.00
Scramble of seasoned tofu, potatoes, veggie sausage, onion, red peppers and black beans. Smothered in vegan green chili.
More about Blackbird Cafe & Tavern
El Rancho Brewing Company image

STEAKS

El Rancho Brewing Company

29260 US Highway 40, Evergreen

Avg 3.7 (1106 reviews)
TakeoutDigital Dine-In
Rotating Chili Beer 32 oz$12.00
An Irish red ale with roasted poblanos and habanero peppers. Irish Red Ale, ABV: 5.4%, IBU: 29
Pork Green Chili$6.00
Braised pork, Mi Abuelo Organic Hatch Green Chiles, tomatoes, green onions, sour cream
Chili Cheese Fries$15.00
Fresh hand-cut potato fries topped with Colby Jack cheese and choice of our house made Pork Green Chili or Elk Red Chili.
More about El Rancho Brewing Company

