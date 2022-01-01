Want to learn about our restaurant platform?Get a demo

Bruschetta in Fair Lawn

Fair Lawn restaurants
Fair Lawn restaurants that serve bruschetta

Luca's Gourmet Deli and Catering image

 

Luca's Gourmet Deli and Catering - Fair Lawn, NJ

6-03 Saddle River Rd, Fair Lawn

Avg 4.7 (55 reviews)
Takeout
2LB - BRUSCHETTA$18.00
1/4 LB - BRUSCHETTA$2.25
More about Luca's Gourmet Deli and Catering - Fair Lawn, NJ
Johns pizza image

 

John's Pizza

14-25 River Rd, Fair Lawn

No reviews yet
TakeoutFast Pay
PERSONAL Chicken Bruschetta$15.95
More about John's Pizza

