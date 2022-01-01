Want to learn about our restaurant platform?Get a demo

Mozzarella sticks in Fair Lawn

Fair Lawn restaurants
Fair Lawn restaurants that serve mozzarella sticks

Giovannis deli & catering

22-08 Morlot Ave, Fair Lawn

TakeoutDelivery
Mozzarella Sticks$6.95
6 per order.
More about Giovannis deli & catering
Johns pizza

14-25 River Rd, Fair Lawn

TakeoutFast Pay
MOZZARELLA STICKS (8)$8.50
Served w/ a side of marinara sauce
More about Johns pizza

