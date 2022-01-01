Want to learn about our restaurant platform?Get a demo

Greek salad in Fair Lawn

Fair Lawn restaurants
Toast

Fair Lawn restaurants that serve greek salad

Main pic

 

Bite Food & Coffee Co.

2140 Promenade Boulevard, Fair Lawn

No reviews yet
TakeoutDigital Dine-InFast Pay
Greek Salad$11.00
Greens & romaine, pickled onion, cucumber, tomato, goat cheese, olives, shallot vinaigrette served on the side.
More about Bite Food & Coffee Co.
Luca's Gourmet Deli and Catering image

 

Luca's Gourmet Deli and Catering

6-03 Saddle River Rd, Fair Lawn

Avg 4.7 (55 reviews)
Takeout
Greek Salad$11.95
Feta, Cucumber, Red Onion, Green Peppers, Tomato, Grape Leaves, over Romaine with Oil and Vinegar Dressing
GREEK PASTA SALAD
FUSILLI PASTA, OLIVES, ONIONS, TOMATO, FETA, CUCUMBER, PEPPERONCINI
More about Luca's Gourmet Deli and Catering

