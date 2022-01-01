Greek salad in Fair Lawn
Fair Lawn restaurants that serve greek salad
More about Bite Food & Coffee Co.
Bite Food & Coffee Co.
2140 Promenade Boulevard, Fair Lawn
|Greek Salad
|$11.00
Greens & romaine, pickled onion, cucumber, tomato, goat cheese, olives, shallot vinaigrette served on the side.
More about Luca's Gourmet Deli and Catering
Luca's Gourmet Deli and Catering
6-03 Saddle River Rd, Fair Lawn
|Greek Salad
|$11.95
Feta, Cucumber, Red Onion, Green Peppers, Tomato, Grape Leaves, over Romaine with Oil and Vinegar Dressing
|GREEK PASTA SALAD
FUSILLI PASTA, OLIVES, ONIONS, TOMATO, FETA, CUCUMBER, PEPPERONCINI