Rice balls in
Fair Lawn
/
Fair Lawn
/
Rice Balls
Fair Lawn restaurants that serve rice balls
Ray's House of the Famous Grandma's Pizza
6-02 Berdan Ave, Fair Lawn
No reviews yet
Rice Ball
$6.95
Served with side of marinara sauce
More about Ray's House of the Famous Grandma's Pizza
Luca's Gourmet Deli and Catering
6-03 Saddle River Rd, Fair Lawn
Avg 4.7
(55 reviews)
PER RICE BALL
$4.50
More about Luca's Gourmet Deli and Catering
