Chicken salad in Fair Lawn

Fair Lawn restaurants
Toast

Fair Lawn restaurants that serve chicken salad

Ray's House of the Famous Grandma's Pizza image

 

Ray's House of the Famous Grandma's Pizza

6-02 Berdan Ave, Fair Lawn

No reviews yet
Takeout
Santa Fe Grilled Chicken Salad$15.95
Lg Buffalo Chicken Salad$12.95
Served with bleu cheese dressing and a piece of bread
Sm Buffalo Chicken Salad$10.95
Served with bleu cheese dressing and a piece of bread
More about Ray's House of the Famous Grandma's Pizza
Luca's Gourmet Deli and Catering image

 

Luca's Gourmet Deli and Catering

6-03 Saddle River Rd, Fair Lawn

Avg 4.7 (55 reviews)
Takeout
Grilled Chicken Salad - Choice Dressing$10.95
Grilled Chicken, Carrots, Tomatoes, Olives, Cucumbers over Choice Greens with Choice Dressing
Chicken Salad - Choice Dressing$11.95
Chicken Salad, Carrots, Tomatoes, Olives, Cucumbers over Choice Greens with Choice Dressing
ITALIAN CHICKEN SALAD
BREADED BALSAMIC CHICKEN, CUCUMBERS, TOMATOES
More about Luca's Gourmet Deli and Catering

