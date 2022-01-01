Egg benedict in Fall River
Dunk N Munch
1393 Rodman Street, Fall River
|EGGS BENEDICT
|$10.99
2 EGGS SERVED OVER CANADIAN BACON & ENGLISH MUFFIN. TOPPED WITH HOLLANDAISE. SERVED W/ SIDE OF HOMEFRIES
More about Munchies
Munchies
4263 N Main St, Fall River
|SPINACH EGGS BENEDICT
|$9.99
Nutrition facts
Vitamin A. Spinach is high in carotenoids, which your body can turn into vitamin A.
Vitamin C. This vitamin is a powerful antioxidant that promotes skin health and immune function.
Vitamin K1. This vitamin is essential for blood clotting. Notably, one spinach leaf contains over half of your daily needs.
Folic acid. Also known as folate or vitamin B9, this compound is vital for pregnant women and essential for normal cellular function and tissue growth.
Iron. Spinach is an excellent source of this essential mineral. Iron helps create hemoglobin, which brings oxygen to your body’s tissues.
Calcium. This mineral is essential for bone health and a crucial signaling molecule for your
|HASH EGGS BENEDICT
|$11.99
ENGLISH MUFFING GRILL, HASH AND HOLLANDAISE SAUCE
|CLASIC EGGS BENEDICT
|$10.99
ENGLISH MUFFING GRILL , CANADIAN BACON, HOMEFIRES AND TOPPED WITH HOLLAMDAISE SAUCE