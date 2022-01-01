Egg benedict in Fall River

Nutrition facts

Vitamin A. Spinach is high in carotenoids, which your body can turn into vitamin A.

Vitamin C. This vitamin is a powerful antioxidant that promotes skin health and immune function.

Vitamin K1. This vitamin is essential for blood clotting. Notably, one spinach leaf contains over half of your daily needs.

Folic acid. Also known as folate or vitamin B9, this compound is vital for pregnant women and essential for normal cellular function and tissue growth.

Iron. Spinach is an excellent source of this essential mineral. Iron helps create hemoglobin, which brings oxygen to your body’s tissues.

Calcium. This mineral is essential for bone health and a crucial signaling molecule for your

