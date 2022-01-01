Want to learn about our restaurant platform?Get a demo

Avocado toast in Fenton

Fenton restaurants
Toast

Fenton restaurants that serve avocado toast

Community by Fuel Up Fresh image

 

Community by Fuel Up Fresh

3214 Silver Lake Rd., Fenton

No reviews yet
Takeout
Avocado Toast$8.99
Crust Sourdough, sundried tomatoes, feta, fresh avocado.
More about Community by Fuel Up Fresh
Item pic

PIZZA • FRENCH FRIES

CRUST

104 W Caroline St, Fenton

Avg 4.4 (801 reviews)
Takeout
Avocado Toast$16.00
Thick slice of tri county pepper bread, avocado, a sunny side up egg, caramelized onion, and chopped bacon. Served with a cup of fruit.
More about CRUST
Item pic

SOUPS • SANDWICHES

The Laundry

125 W. Shiawassee Ave Fenton, Fenton

Avg 4.3 (1231 reviews)
Takeout
Avocado Toast$9.00
Toasted multi-grain, Fresh avocado, marinated radishes, and two over easy eggs, topped with goat cheese and candied pistachios.
More about The Laundry
Corner Bar & Grill image

 

Corner Bar & Grill

4015 Owen Road, Fenton

No reviews yet
Takeout
Avocado Toast$14.00
More about Corner Bar & Grill

