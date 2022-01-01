Avocado toast in Fenton
Fenton restaurants that serve avocado toast
Community by Fuel Up Fresh
3214 Silver Lake Rd., Fenton
|Avocado Toast
|$8.99
Crust Sourdough, sundried tomatoes, feta, fresh avocado.
PIZZA • FRENCH FRIES
CRUST
104 W Caroline St, Fenton
|Avocado Toast
|$16.00
Thick slice of tri county pepper bread, avocado, a sunny side up egg, caramelized onion, and chopped bacon. Served with a cup of fruit.
SOUPS • SANDWICHES
The Laundry
125 W. Shiawassee Ave Fenton, Fenton
|Avocado Toast
|$9.00
Toasted multi-grain, Fresh avocado, marinated radishes, and two over easy eggs, topped with goat cheese and candied pistachios.