Chicken wraps in Fenton

Fenton restaurants
Fenton restaurants that serve chicken wraps

Ponemah Lakeside Lodge image

GRILL

Ponemah Lakeside Lodge

3482 Silver Lake rd, Fenton

Avg 4.1 (406 reviews)
TakeoutDigital Dine-InFast Pay
Chicken Caesar Wrap$12.99
Buffalo Chicken Wrap$12.99
More about Ponemah Lakeside Lodge
Fenton House image

 

Fenton House

413 Leroy St, Fenton

No reviews yet
Takeout
Chicken Greek Wrap$14.00
Chicken Caesar Wrap$13.00
More about Fenton House

