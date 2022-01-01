Mac and cheese in Fenton
Fenton restaurants that serve mac and cheese
More about CRUST
PIZZA • FRENCH FRIES
CRUST
104 W Caroline St, Fenton
|Lobster Mac & Cheese
|$24.95
Lobster, creamy cheddar and Gruyere cheese sauce with fusilli noodles topped with bread crumbs
More about The Laundry
SOUPS • SANDWICHES
The Laundry
125 W. Shiawassee Ave Fenton, Fenton
|Baked Mac & Cheese
|$14.50
Housemade Vermont cheddar macaroni topped with garlic bread crumbs and baked ‘til golden. Served with grilled Broccolini and sweet corn succotash.
|Mac’s Mac-n-Cheese
|$7.50
Homemade macaroni and cheese made with Vermont cheddar.