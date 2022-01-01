Want to learn about our restaurant platform?Get a demo

Mac and cheese in Fenton

Fenton restaurants that serve mac and cheese

Fenton House image

 

Fenton House

413 Leroy St, Fenton

No reviews yet
Takeout
Kids Mac & Cheese$7.99
More about Fenton House
CRUST image

PIZZA • FRENCH FRIES

CRUST

104 W Caroline St, Fenton

Avg 4.4 (801 reviews)
Takeout
Lobster Mac & Cheese$24.95
Lobster, creamy cheddar and Gruyere cheese sauce with fusilli noodles topped with bread crumbs
More about CRUST
Item pic

SOUPS • SANDWICHES

The Laundry

125 W. Shiawassee Ave Fenton, Fenton

Avg 4.3 (1231 reviews)
Takeout
Baked Mac & Cheese$14.50
Housemade Vermont cheddar macaroni topped with garlic bread crumbs and baked ‘til golden.  Served with grilled Broccolini and sweet corn succotash.
Mac’s Mac-n-Cheese$7.50
Homemade macaroni and cheese made with Vermont cheddar.
More about The Laundry
Restaurant banner

PIZZA • FRENCH FRIES

Runyan Lake Food Center

10005 Hartland Rd, Fenton

Avg 4.8 (50 reviews)
Takeout
Mac & Cheese Bites$5.99
More about Runyan Lake Food Center

