Quiche in Fenton

Fenton restaurants
Fenton restaurants that serve quiche

PIZZA • FRENCH FRIES

CRUST

104 W Caroline St, Fenton

Avg 4.4 (801 reviews)
Takeout
Frozen Quiche Florentine$31.00
Frozen Quiche Lorraine$31.00
Quiche Plate$11.75
A slice of house-made quiche, rosemary potatoes and a simple arugula salad.
SOUPS • SANDWICHES

The Laundry

125 W. Shiawassee Ave Fenton, Fenton

Avg 4.3 (1231 reviews)
Takeout
Quiche Plate$15.00
Quiche Plate – Traditionally made Gruyere cheese quiche served with Italian prosciutto, sautéed Vadalia onions and sliced baked potato, herb sautéed tomatoes and mushrooms.
Quiche & Accoutrements$15.00
Traditionally made Gruyère cheese quiche served with Italian prosciutto, Lyonnaise potatoes, herb sautéed tomatoes and mushrooms.
