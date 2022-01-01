Want to learn about our restaurant platform?Get a demo

Waffles in Fenton

Fenton restaurants
Fenton restaurants that serve waffles

PIZZA • FRENCH FRIES

CRUST

104 W Caroline St, Fenton

Avg 4.4 (801 reviews)
Takeout
Malted Waffle$9.75
A tender malted waffle topped with whipped vanilla mascarpone, fresh fruit and honey drizzle.
SOUPS • SANDWICHES

The Laundry

125 W. Shiawassee Ave Fenton, Fenton

Avg 4.3 (1231 reviews)
Takeout
Plain Mini Waffles (4)$7.00
Four mini malted waffles. Served with pure maple syrup.
Waffles Two Ways$12.00
Two sweet malted waffles topped with housemade peach compote and freshly whipped cream along with two savory malted waffles topped with McDowell Family Farms sausage gravy.
Corner Bar & Grill

4015 Owen Road, Fenton

No reviews yet
Takeout
Chicken & Waffle$14.00
Chicken and Waffles$17.00
Walnut crusted all-natural chicken breast, bacon waffle, balsamic maple syrup and spiced honey butter.
