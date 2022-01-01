Waffles in Fenton
Fenton restaurants that serve waffles
PIZZA • FRENCH FRIES
CRUST
104 W Caroline St, Fenton
|Malted Waffle
|$9.75
A tender malted waffle topped with whipped vanilla mascarpone, fresh fruit and honey drizzle.
SOUPS • SANDWICHES
The Laundry
125 W. Shiawassee Ave Fenton, Fenton
|Plain Mini Waffles (4)
|$7.00
Four mini malted waffles. Served with pure maple syrup.
|Waffles Two Ways
|$12.00
Two sweet malted waffles topped with housemade peach compote and freshly whipped cream along with two savory malted waffles topped with McDowell Family Farms sausage gravy.