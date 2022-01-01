Field & Vine
Field & Vine is a neighborhood restaurant in Union Square, Somerville serving shareable dishes inspired by New England's farms and waters.
9 Sanborn Court
Popular Items
Location
Somerville MA
|Sunday
|5:00 am - 8:00 pm
|Monday
|5:00 am - 8:00 pm
|Tuesday
|5:00 am - 8:00 pm
|Wednesday
|5:00 am - 8:00 pm
|Thursday
|5:00 am - 8:00 pm
|Friday
|5:00 am - 8:00 pm
|Saturday
|5:00 am - 8:00 pm
