Go
Toast

Field & Vine

Field & Vine is a neighborhood restaurant in Union Square, Somerville serving shareable dishes inspired by New England's farms and waters.

9 Sanborn Court

No reviews yet

Popular Items

Crispy Fried Potatoes$8.00
sauerkraut, scallions, garlic aioli
Potato Salad$7.00
oven roasted potato wedges, celery seed + fermented kale sauce.
F&V Burger$11.00
2 griddled patties, pepperjack cheese,
pickled onion, cucumber, shredded lettuce,
secret sauce, house sesame bun
Radish Salad$12.00
arugula, French feta cheese, kalamata olives, pickled onions, sunflower seeds, parsley, lemon
Classic$14.00
'merican cheese, onions, shredded lettuce, tomato, pickles, secret sauce
3 Taco Special$15.00
please specify which three tacos you'd like:
brisket, fried fish, mushroom or chorizo.
Pickle$$5.00
assortment of lacto & vinegar fermented farm veggies
Lobster Roll$24.00
classic lobster roll, mayo, celery, herbs, green leaf lettuce, buttered bun.
Fried Chicken Bahn Mi$13.00
pickled carrots & daikon, spicy mayo, herbs, iggy’s sub roll
Fried Chicken$16.00
scallion biscuit, miso maple butter,
vegetable slaw
See full menu

Location

9 Sanborn Court

Somerville MA

Sunday5:00 am - 8:00 pm
Monday5:00 am - 8:00 pm
Tuesday5:00 am - 8:00 pm
Wednesday5:00 am - 8:00 pm
Thursday5:00 am - 8:00 pm
Friday5:00 am - 8:00 pm
Saturday5:00 am - 8:00 pm
Neighborhood Map

Nearby restaurants

The Jungle

No reviews yet

A community music club in the concrete jungle.

Casa B Tapas and Cocktail & Rum Bar

No reviews yet

Inventive Spanish-Caribbean tapas served in a romantic, contemporary split-level space. Unique wines and sherries from Spain and South America, craft cocktails and a very nice collection of sipping rums.

Ebi Sushi

No reviews yet

Come in and enjoy!

Cantina La Mexicana

No reviews yet

Come in and enjoy!

© 2022 Toast, Inc.
Toast
Made with love in Boston