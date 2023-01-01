Want to learn about our restaurant platform?Get a demo

Almond cake in Flagstaff

Go
Flagstaff restaurants
Toast

Flagstaff restaurants that serve almond cake

Banner pic

 

Late for the Train

19 East Aspen Ave, Flagstaff

No reviews yet
Takeout
Chocolate Almond Coffee Cake$3.25
More about Late for the Train
The Toasted Owl Cafe - Downtown image

 

Toasted Owl - Downtown

12 S Mikes Pike, Flagstaff

No reviews yet
TakeoutFast Pay
ALMOND CAKES$0.00
Almond Flour & Egg Batter, Topped with Shaved Almonds.
More about Toasted Owl - Downtown

Browse other tasty dishes in Flagstaff

Boneless Wings

Grilled Chicken

Gyoza

Fried Chicken Sandwiches

Crab Cakes

Pepperoni Pizza

Tostadas

Turkey Clubs

Map

More near Flagstaff to explore

Sedona

Avg 4.2 (35 restaurants)

Sedona

Avg 4.2 (35 restaurants)

Prescott

Avg 4.6 (19 restaurants)

Cave Creek

Avg 4.4 (16 restaurants)

Williams

Avg 3.5 (10 restaurants)

Cottonwood

Avg 4.5 (7 restaurants)

Winslow

Avg 4.5 (5 restaurants)

Clarkdale

No reviews yet

Taylor

Avg 4.4 (2 restaurants)
Map

More popular cities to explore

Prescott

Avg 4.6 (19 restaurants)

Phoenix

Avg 4.4 (359 restaurants)

Cedar City

Avg 4.5 (16 restaurants)

Tucson

Avg 4.3 (140 restaurants)

Las Vegas

Avg 4.4 (494 restaurants)

Farmington

Avg 4.4 (12 restaurants)

Austin

Avg 4.4 (994 restaurants)

Hartford

Avg 4.4 (53 restaurants)

San Diego

Avg 4.3 (879 restaurants)

Chicago

Avg 4.4 (1616 restaurants)

Jacksonville

Avg 4.5 (150 restaurants)

Philadelphia

Avg 4.4 (601 restaurants)
© 2023 Toast, Inc.
Toast
Made with love in Boston