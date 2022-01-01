Sweet potato fries in Flagstaff

Want to learn about our restaurant platform?Get a demo

Item pic

 

Bigfoot BBQ

120 N Leroux St in the Old Town Shops, Flagstaff

No reviews yet
TakeoutDeliveryDigital Dine-InFast Pay
Sweet Potato Fries$4.99
More about Bigfoot BBQ
Brandys Restaurant & Bakery image

 

Brandys Restaurant & Bakery

1500 E Cedar Ave #40, Flagstaff

No reviews yet
TakeoutDigital Dine-In
Sweet Potato Fries$4.49
With homemade ranch dressing
More about Brandys Restaurant & Bakery
Main pic

 

Brandys Cafe

18 S Beaver St, Flagstaff

No reviews yet
TakeoutDigital Dine-In
Sweet Potato Fries$4.49
With homemade ranch dressing
More about Brandys Cafe
Lumberyard Brewing Company image

 

Lumberyard Brewing Company

5 S. San Francisco St., Flagstaff

No reviews yet
TakeoutDeliveryDigital Dine-In
Large Sweet Potato Fries$8.79
Small Sweet Potato Fries$4.69
More about Lumberyard Brewing Company
Restaurant banner

 

Grand Canyon Brewing - Flagstaff

1800 S MILTON RD, Flagstaff

No reviews yet
Takeout
Side Sweet Potato Fries$5.00
More about Grand Canyon Brewing - Flagstaff

