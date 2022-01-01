Sweet potato fries in Flagstaff
Flagstaff restaurants that serve sweet potato fries
Bigfoot BBQ
120 N Leroux St in the Old Town Shops, Flagstaff
|Sweet Potato Fries
|$4.99
Brandys Restaurant & Bakery
1500 E Cedar Ave #40, Flagstaff
|Sweet Potato Fries
|$4.49
With homemade ranch dressing
Brandys Cafe
18 S Beaver St, Flagstaff
|Sweet Potato Fries
|$4.49
With homemade ranch dressing
Lumberyard Brewing Company
5 S. San Francisco St., Flagstaff
|Large Sweet Potato Fries
|$8.79
|Small Sweet Potato Fries
|$4.69