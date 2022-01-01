Want to learn about our restaurant platform?Get a demo

Chicken pizza in Flagstaff

Flagstaff restaurants
Flagstaff restaurants that serve chicken pizza

PIZZA

NiMarco's Pizza

101 S Beaver St, Flagstaff

Avg 4.3 (564 reviews)
TakeoutFast Pay
Medium Buffalo Chicken Pizza$19.00
Choose from either our Hot, Not So Hot or WAY Too hot wing sauce. We add jack, cheddar and mozzarella cheeses, oven roasted chicken breast and red onions.
Gluten Free Buffalo Chicken Pizza$15.50
Choose from either our Hot, Not So Hot or WAY Too hot wing sauce. We add jack, cheddar and mozzarella cheeses, oven roasted chicken breast and red onions.
BE ADVISED That we cook it in the same ovens we cook our standard pizza in!
Large Buffalo Chicken Pizza$24.50
Choose from either our Hot, Not So Hot or WAY Too hot wing sauce. We add jack, cheddar and mozzarella cheeses, oven roasted chicken breast and red onions.
More about NiMarco's Pizza
PIZZA

NiMarco's Pizza

3715 N Kaspar Dr, Flagstaff

Avg 4 (32 reviews)
TakeoutFast Pay
Medium Buffalo Chicken Pizza$19.00
Choose from either our Hot, Not So Hot or WAY Too hot wing sauce. We add jack, cheddar and mozzarella cheeses, oven roasted chicken breast and red onions!
Large Buffalo Chicken Pizza$24.50
Choose from either our Hot, Not So Hot or WAY Too hot wing sauce. We add jack, cheddar and mozzarella cheeses, oven roasted chicken breast and red onions.
Gluten Free Buffalo Chicken Pizza$15.50
Choose from either our Hot, Not So Hot or WAY Too hot wing sauce. We add jack-cheddar and mozzarella cheeses, oven roasted chicken breast and red onions.
BE ADVISED That we cook it in the same ovens we cook our standard pizza in!
More about NiMarco's Pizza
SANDWICHES • GRILL • FONDUE

Beaver Street Brewery

11 S. Beaver St Suite #1, Flagstaff

Avg 4.3 (2496 reviews)
TakeoutDeliveryDigital Dine-In
BBQ Chicken Pizza$13.99
BBQ sauce, smoked Gouda, mozzarella, grilled chicken, red onions, red bell peppers, green onions, parsley
More about Beaver Street Brewery

