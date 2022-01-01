Forest Grove restaurants you'll love
Forest Grove's top cuisines
Must-try Forest Grove restaurants
More about Bella Donna's Bistro
Bella Donna's Bistro
2007 21st Ave, Forest Grove
|Popular items
|Breakfast Ciotola
|$15.00
Layers of potato, onions, ham, mushrooms and gruyere bechamel topped with an over easy egg. Served a la carte
|Eggs Benedict
|$18.00
English muffin topped with Canadian bacon, poached eggs and hollandaise
|Custard French Toast
|$18.00
Thick sliced brioche dipped in rich vanilla orange custard and pan grilled. Topped with powdered sugar
More about Abuela Chona Cart
Abuela Chona Cart
2131 Yew Street, Forest Grove
|Popular items
|Chimichurri
Homemade organic chimichurri sauce from fresh local ingredients. Best with beef empanadas, salty french fries, steak, chicken, pork chops, or simply serve with salty corn chips while drinking your favorite Oregon Pinot Noir! Mild to moderate spice which grows with age
|Baker's Dozen
|$62.95
13 empanadas for the price of 12
|Pollo
|$5.25
Shredded chicken breast, carrots, sweet onions and peppers, tomatoes, and spices wrapped in our own scratch-baked shells
More about Circle Inn Tavern
Circle Inn Tavern
3007 Pacific Ave, Forest Grove