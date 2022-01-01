Cake in Forest Park
Forest Park restaurants that serve cake
Old School Tavern
201 DESPLAINES AVENUE, Forest Park
|Brown Butter Cake
|$7.95
|Crab Cakes
|$14.50
2 Large Crabby Patties served with Spicy Mayo and Mixed Greens.
ICE CREAM • FROZEN YOGURT
The Brown Cow Ice Cream Parlor
7347 Madison St, Forest Park
|Small Ice Cream Cake Birthday Box Delivery (serves up to 8)
|$50.00
Ice Cream Cake of your choice, 4 party napkins, 4 party blowers and a candle delivered to your door! Please include the date/time for delivery and address in the special instructions. 48 HOURS notice.
|Chocolate Dipped Cherry Cake - 48 Hour Notice
Please allow AT LEAST 48 hour notice.
May include simple inscription, please include under "special instructions."
This item does NOT allow for substitutions. For custom orders, please see our "Custom Cakes" Menu
Sweet Black Cherry ice cream sandwiched between layers of chocolate cake. Frosted with a pink soy-based whipped topping, topped with a coating of chocolate ganache and chocolate-dipped cherries
|Vanilla Ice Cream Cake - 48 Hour Notice
Please allow AT LEAST 48 hour notice.
May include simple inscription, please include under "special instructions."
This item does NOT allow for substitutions, for custom orders, please see our "Custom Cakes" Menu
Vanilla ice cream sandwiched between layers of yellow cake. Frosted with a soy-based whipped topping, decorated with sprinkles and an ice cream cone.