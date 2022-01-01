Want to learn about our restaurant platform?Get a demo

Cake in Forest Park

Forest Park restaurants
Toast

Forest Park restaurants that serve cake

Item pic

 

Old School Tavern

201 DESPLAINES AVENUE, Forest Park

No reviews yet
TakeoutFast Pay
Brown Butter Cake$7.95
Crab Cakes$14.50
2 Large Crabby Patties served with Spicy Mayo and Mixed Greens.
More about Old School Tavern
Item pic

ICE CREAM • FROZEN YOGURT

The Brown Cow Ice Cream Parlor

7347 Madison St, Forest Park

Avg 4.6 (1166 reviews)
Takeout
Small Ice Cream Cake Birthday Box Delivery (serves up to 8)$50.00
Ice Cream Cake of your choice, 4 party napkins, 4 party blowers and a candle delivered to your door! Please include the date/time for delivery and address in the special instructions. 48 HOURS notice.
Chocolate Dipped Cherry Cake - 48 Hour Notice
Please allow AT LEAST 48 hour notice.
May include simple inscription, please include under "special instructions."
This item does NOT allow for substitutions. For custom orders, please see our "Custom Cakes" Menu
Sweet Black Cherry ice cream sandwiched between layers of chocolate cake. Frosted with a pink soy-based whipped topping, topped with a coating of chocolate ganache and chocolate-dipped cherries
Vanilla Ice Cream Cake - 48 Hour Notice
Please allow AT LEAST 48 hour notice.
May include simple inscription, please include under "special instructions."
This item does NOT allow for substitutions, for custom orders, please see our "Custom Cakes" Menu
Vanilla ice cream sandwiched between layers of yellow cake. Frosted with a soy-based whipped topping, decorated with sprinkles and an ice cream cone.
More about The Brown Cow Ice Cream Parlor

