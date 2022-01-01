Cake in Forney

Want to learn about our restaurant platform?Get a demo

Wing Snob

51 N. FM 548, FORNEY

No reviews yet
TakeoutDelivery
Chocolate Cake$4.99
Layers of rich chocolate cake and velvety chocolate mousse baked in a chocolate cookie crust and topped with chocolate ganache and chocolate chips.
Tres Leches Cake$5.99
Layers of vanilla sponge cake infused with three condensed milks and vanilla cheesecake, drizzled with chocolate and topped with white chocolate shavings.
More about Wing Snob
Nina's Brunch

471 marketplace Blvd, Forney

Avg 4.7 (173 reviews)
Takeout
Crab Cakes {2}$6.99
Crab Cake Benedict$14.99
More about Nina's Brunch
SEAFOOD

French Quarter Bistro

51 N FM 548 Suite 209, Forney

Avg 4.8 (13 reviews)
TakeoutFast Pay
Strawberry Crunch Pudding Cake$7.00
Banana Pudding Cake$8.00
More about French Quarter Bistro

