Cake in Forney
Forney restaurants that serve cake
More about Wing Snob
Wing Snob
51 N. FM 548, FORNEY
|Chocolate Cake
|$4.99
Layers of rich chocolate cake and velvety chocolate mousse baked in a chocolate cookie crust and topped with chocolate ganache and chocolate chips.
|Tres Leches Cake
|$5.99
Layers of vanilla sponge cake infused with three condensed milks and vanilla cheesecake, drizzled with chocolate and topped with white chocolate shavings.
More about Nina's Brunch
Nina's Brunch
471 marketplace Blvd, Forney
|Crab Cakes {2}
|$6.99
|Crab Cake Benedict
|$14.99