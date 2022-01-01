Pies in Forney

Want to learn about our restaurant platform?Get a demo

PIZZA • PASTA

Eno's Pizza Tavern

215 S BOIS D ARC ST, FORNEY

Avg 4.5 (932 reviews)
TakeoutDeliveryFast Pay
14" Regular Central Pie$16.00
Our Central Pie is topped with Bacon, Goat Cheese, Red Sauce Base, Rosemary, Sun Dried Tomatoes.
14" Regular GF Central Pie$21.00
More about Eno's Pizza Tavern
Consumer pic

 

Mama's Daughters Diner

111 E. Main St., Forney

No reviews yet
TakeoutDelivery
Fried Apricot Pie$3.99
Chocolate Meringue Pie$3.99
Coconut Meringue Pie$3.99
More about Mama's Daughters Diner
Item pic

 

Buttermilk Sky Pie Shop

845 FM 548, Forney

Avg 4.9 (200 reviews)
Takeout
Chocolate Meringue (4”) Pie It Forward 4/1-4/30$4.75
This Southern classic is sure to please. Our signature shortbread crusted is filled with a slow cooked chocolate custard and topped with a beautiful baked meringue. Decadent & delicious. Pie It Forward 4/1-4/30 that benefits Criswell Elementary.
Dozen 4” Pies$50.00
*Choose THIS if you're wanting to order at least 12 mini pies! This price includes an automatic discount*
Choose 12 of our delicious flavors to create your own sampler of mini pies!
Chocolate Meringue (9”) Pie It Forward 4/1-4/30$26.00
This Southern classic is sure to please. Our signature shortbread crusted is filled with a slow cooked chocolate custard and topped with a beautiful baked meringue. Decadent & delicious. Pie It Forward Pie 4/1-4/30 that benefits Criswell Elementary.
More about Buttermilk Sky Pie Shop

