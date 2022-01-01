Pies in Forney
PIZZA • PASTA
Eno's Pizza Tavern
215 S BOIS D ARC ST, FORNEY
|14" Regular Central Pie
|$16.00
Our Central Pie is topped with Bacon, Goat Cheese, Red Sauce Base, Rosemary, Sun Dried Tomatoes.
|14" Regular GF Central Pie
|$21.00
Mama's Daughters Diner
111 E. Main St., Forney
|Fried Apricot Pie
|$3.99
|Chocolate Meringue Pie
|$3.99
|Coconut Meringue Pie
|$3.99
Buttermilk Sky Pie Shop
845 FM 548, Forney
|Chocolate Meringue (4”) Pie It Forward 4/1-4/30
|$4.75
This Southern classic is sure to please. Our signature shortbread crusted is filled with a slow cooked chocolate custard and topped with a beautiful baked meringue. Decadent & delicious. Pie It Forward 4/1-4/30 that benefits Criswell Elementary.
|Dozen 4” Pies
|$50.00
*Choose THIS if you're wanting to order at least 12 mini pies! This price includes an automatic discount*
Choose 12 of our delicious flavors to create your own sampler of mini pies!
|Chocolate Meringue (9”) Pie It Forward 4/1-4/30
|$26.00
This Southern classic is sure to please. Our signature shortbread crusted is filled with a slow cooked chocolate custard and topped with a beautiful baked meringue. Decadent & delicious. Pie It Forward Pie 4/1-4/30 that benefits Criswell Elementary.