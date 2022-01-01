French toast in Fort Washington
Fort Washington restaurants that serve french toast
More about Steak in a Sack
Steak in a Sack
10745 Indian Head Highway, Fort Washington
|FRENCH TOAST (3), Butter, Syrup, Powdered Sugar
|$9.95
|FRENCH TOAST AND TWO EGGS
|$11.95
|French Toast Short Stack
|$5.25
More about MASH eatery - 11911 Livingston rd
MASH eatery - 11911 Livingston rd
11911 Livingston rd, Fort Washington
|French toast platter
|$12.49
2 Eggs and choice of meat
|6 pc Brioche French Toast Only
|$6.59
6pcs
|4 1/2 pcs. French Toast
|$4.89