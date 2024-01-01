Enchiladas in Franklin
Franklin restaurants that serve enchiladas
More about Casa Tequila Mexican Grill - 549 Highlands Rd
Casa Tequila Mexican Grill - 549 Highlands Rd
549 Highlands Rd, Franklin
|Enchiladas Roja
|$11.75
Three beef or chicken enchiladas. Served with rice, beans, red sauce shredded cheese & sour cream
|Enchiladas Divorciadas
|$12.49
One cheese & one bean enchilada with green sauce, one beef & one chicken enchilada with red sauce. Served with rice, beans & guacamole salad.
More about Las Margaritas Franklin - 24 Iotla Street
Las Margaritas Franklin - 24 Iotla Street
24 Iotla Street, Franklin
|Enchiladas Suizas
|$12.24
Three chicken or beef enchiladas. SErved with rice, sour cream, salad & special sauce.
|Enchiladas Verdes
|$11.50
Three beef or chicken enchiladas. Served with rice, beans, green sauce shredded cheese & sour cream
|3. Beef enchilada, rice and beans
|$5.49