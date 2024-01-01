Want to learn about our restaurant platform?Get a demo

Enchiladas in Franklin

Franklin restaurants
Franklin restaurants that serve enchiladas

Casa Tequila Mexican Grill - 549 Highlands Rd

549 Highlands Rd, Franklin

Enchiladas Roja$11.75
Three beef or chicken enchiladas. Served with rice, beans, red sauce shredded cheese & sour cream
Enchiladas Divorciadas$12.49
One cheese & one bean enchilada with green sauce, one beef & one chicken enchilada with red sauce. Served with rice, beans & guacamole salad.
Las Margaritas Franklin - 24 Iotla Street

24 Iotla Street, Franklin

Enchiladas Suizas$12.24
Three chicken or beef enchiladas. SErved with rice, sour cream, salad & special sauce.
Enchiladas Verdes$11.50
Three beef or chicken enchiladas. Served with rice, beans, green sauce shredded cheese & sour cream
3. Beef enchilada, rice and beans$5.49
