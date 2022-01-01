Want to learn about our restaurant platform?Get a demo

Tortilla soup in Fredericksburg

Go
Fredericksburg restaurants
Toast

Fredericksburg restaurants that serve tortilla soup

Item pic

 

Vaudeville

230 E Main St, Fredericksburg

Avg 4.5 (1426 reviews)
Takeout
Sunday - Chicken Tortilla Soup
More about Vaudeville
Mamacitas Fredericksburg image

 

Mamacitas Fredericksburg

506 East Main Street, Fredericksburg

No reviews yet
Takeout
Tortilla Soup Bowl$8.99
Homemade chicken tortilla soup, freshly made, topped with cheese and tostadas, served with pico de gallo and fresh sliced avocado
Tortilla Soup Cup$5.99
Homemade chicken tortilla soup, freshly made, topped with cheese and tostadas, served with pico de gallo and fresh sliced avocado
Tortilla Soup cup with meal$3.99
Homemade chicken tortilla soup, freshly made, topped with cheese and tostadas, served with pico de gallo and fresh sliced avocado
More about Mamacitas Fredericksburg

Browse other tasty dishes in Fredericksburg

Tacos

Pecan Pies

Chicken Sandwiches

Cheesecake

Fajitas

Taco Salad

Chocolate Cake

Wedge Salad

Map

More near Fredericksburg to explore

San Antonio

Avg 4.4 (316 restaurants)

New Braunfels

Avg 4.5 (40 restaurants)

Dripping Springs

Avg 4.3 (25 restaurants)

Boerne

Avg 4.3 (19 restaurants)

Wimberley

Avg 4.4 (13 restaurants)

Canyon Lake

Avg 3.9 (10 restaurants)

Kerrville

Avg 4.1 (9 restaurants)

Spicewood

Avg 4.6 (7 restaurants)

Driftwood

Avg 4.6 (7 restaurants)
Map

More popular cities to explore

San Antonio

Avg 4.4 (316 restaurants)

Austin

Avg 4.4 (821 restaurants)

Killeen

Avg 4.4 (28 restaurants)

San Angelo

Avg 4.4 (17 restaurants)

Waco

Avg 4.4 (46 restaurants)

Brenham

No reviews yet

Rochester

Avg 4.4 (66 restaurants)

Baltimore

Avg 4.4 (330 restaurants)

Hartford

Avg 4.4 (44 restaurants)

Tampa

Avg 4.3 (271 restaurants)

Cleveland

Avg 4.3 (262 restaurants)

Charlotte

Avg 4.4 (334 restaurants)
© 2022 Toast, Inc.
Toast
Made with love in Boston