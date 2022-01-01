Tortilla soup in Fredericksburg
More about Mamacitas Fredericksburg
Mamacitas Fredericksburg
506 East Main Street, Fredericksburg
|Tortilla Soup Bowl
|$8.99
Homemade chicken tortilla soup, freshly made, topped with cheese and tostadas, served with pico de gallo and fresh sliced avocado
|Tortilla Soup Cup
|$5.99
|Tortilla Soup cup with meal
|$3.99
