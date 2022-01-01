Want to learn about our restaurant platform?Get a demo

Buffalo chicken sandwiches in Fresno

Go
Fresno restaurants
Toast
  • /
  • Fresno
  • /
  • Buffalo Chicken Sandwiches

Fresno restaurants that serve buffalo chicken sandwiches

Banner pic

 

Colorado Grill Shaw - 2088 West Shaw Avenue Suite 103

2088 West Shaw Avenue Suite 103, Fresno

No reviews yet
TakeoutFast Pay
Buffalo Chicken Sandwich$7.50
More about Colorado Grill Shaw - 2088 West Shaw Avenue Suite 103
Banner pic

 

Colorado Grill

46 E. Herndon Avenue, Fresno

No reviews yet
TakeoutFast Pay
Buffalo Chicken Sandwich$7.50
More about Colorado Grill

Browse other tasty dishes in Fresno

Crispy Chicken

Chile Relleno

Sweet Potato Fries

Green Beans

Cinnamon Rolls

Cookies

Bleu Burgers

Cobb Salad

Map

More near Fresno to explore

Visalia

Avg 4.3 (36 restaurants)

Clovis

Avg 4.3 (28 restaurants)

Turlock

Avg 4.1 (14 restaurants)

Turlock

Avg 4.1 (14 restaurants)

Tulare

Avg 4.3 (12 restaurants)

Hanford

Avg 4 (8 restaurants)

Porterville

Avg 4.5 (7 restaurants)

Hollister

Avg 4.4 (7 restaurants)

Ceres

Avg 4.5 (7 restaurants)
Map

More popular cities to explore

Hanford

Avg 4 (8 restaurants)

Visalia

Avg 4.3 (36 restaurants)

Sonora

Avg 4 (6 restaurants)

Modesto

Avg 4.3 (39 restaurants)

Salinas

Avg 4.5 (26 restaurants)

Bakersfield

Avg 4.4 (67 restaurants)

Charlotte

Avg 4.4 (386 restaurants)

Birmingham

Avg 4.5 (173 restaurants)

Nashville

Avg 4.4 (375 restaurants)

Miami

Avg 4.3 (971 restaurants)

New Orleans

Avg 4.5 (261 restaurants)

Buffalo

Avg 4.4 (239 restaurants)
© 2022 Toast, Inc.
Toast
Made with love in Boston