Buffalo chicken sandwiches in
Fresno
/
Fresno
/
Buffalo Chicken Sandwiches
Fresno restaurants that serve buffalo chicken sandwiches
Colorado Grill Shaw - 2088 West Shaw Avenue Suite 103
2088 West Shaw Avenue Suite 103, Fresno
No reviews yet
Buffalo Chicken Sandwich
$7.50
More about Colorado Grill Shaw - 2088 West Shaw Avenue Suite 103
Colorado Grill
46 E. Herndon Avenue, Fresno
No reviews yet
Buffalo Chicken Sandwich
$7.50
More about Colorado Grill
Turlock


