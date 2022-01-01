Want to learn about our restaurant platform?
Get a demo
Egg fried rice in
Fresno
/
Fresno
/
Egg Fried Rice
Fresno restaurants that serve egg fried rice
J Pot
235 east paseo del centro, FRESNO
No reviews yet
APP Egg fried rice 蛋炒饭
$8.00
APP Egg fried rice 蛋炒饭
$8.00
More about J Pot
SEAFOOD
Hunan Chinese Restaurant
6716 N Cedar Ave, Ste 104, Fresno
Avg 4.5
(5897 reviews)
Egg Fried Rice
$6.00
Egg Fried Rice 蛋炒飯 Web
$6.00
More about Hunan Chinese Restaurant
Browse other tasty dishes in Fresno
Bisque
Buffalo Chicken Pizza
Steak Salad
Hot Chocolate
Chicken Noodles
Pancakes
Cake
Chimichangas
More near Fresno to explore
Visalia
Avg 4.3
(32 restaurants)
Clovis
Avg 4.3
(23 restaurants)
Tulare
Avg 4.3
(12 restaurants)
Turlock
Avg 4.1
(12 restaurants)
Turlock
Avg 4.1
(12 restaurants)
Hanford
Avg 4
(8 restaurants)
Porterville
Avg 4.5
(6 restaurants)
Ceres
Avg 4.5
(6 restaurants)
Hollister
Avg 4.4
(5 restaurants)
More popular cities to explore
Hanford
Avg 4
(8 restaurants)
Visalia
Avg 4.3
(32 restaurants)
Sonora
Avg 4
(6 restaurants)
Modesto
Avg 4.3
(35 restaurants)
Salinas
Avg 4.5
(23 restaurants)
Bakersfield
Avg 4.4
(59 restaurants)
Charlotte
Avg 4.4
(341 restaurants)
Birmingham
Avg 4.5
(153 restaurants)
Nashville
Avg 4.4
(336 restaurants)
Miami
Avg 4.3
(853 restaurants)
New Orleans
Avg 4.5
(232 restaurants)
Buffalo
Avg 4.4
(223 restaurants)
© 2022 Toast, Inc.
About Toast
For restaurants
Terms of Service
Privacy Statement
Do not sell my
personal information
Made with
in Boston