Want to learn about our restaurant platform?Get a demo

Omelettes in Fresno

Go
Fresno restaurants
Toast

Fresno restaurants that serve omelettes

Toledo’s Mexican Restaurant image

 

Toledo’s Mexican Restaurant - Cedar & Nees

8048 N. Cedar, Fresno

No reviews yet
TakeoutDeliveryFast Pay
SPANISH OMELETTE$13.99
More about Toledo’s Mexican Restaurant - Cedar & Nees
Toledo's Mexican Restaurant image

 

Toledo's Mexican Restaurant - Milburn

6737 N Milburn Ave #170, Fresno

No reviews yet
TakeoutDeliveryFast Pay
Spanish Omelette$13.99
A three egg omelette topped with a blend of jack & cheddar cheese and our homemade ranchero sauce. Served with beans, breakfast potatoes and your choice of tortillas. (breakfast potatoes served while available, if potatoes are sold out, rice will be substituted)
More about Toledo's Mexican Restaurant - Milburn

Browse other tasty dishes in Fresno

Chicken Wraps

Grilled Chicken Caesar Salad

Fried Zucchini

Sweet Potato Fries

Salmon Sandwiches

Chocolate Cake

Tuna Salad

Chili

Map

More near Fresno to explore

Visalia

Avg 4.3 (36 restaurants)

Clovis

Avg 4.3 (28 restaurants)

Turlock

Avg 4.1 (14 restaurants)

Turlock

Avg 4.1 (14 restaurants)

Tulare

Avg 4.3 (12 restaurants)

Hanford

Avg 4 (8 restaurants)

Porterville

Avg 4.5 (7 restaurants)

Hollister

Avg 4.4 (7 restaurants)

Ceres

Avg 4.5 (7 restaurants)
Map

More popular cities to explore

Hanford

Avg 4 (8 restaurants)

Visalia

Avg 4.3 (36 restaurants)

Sonora

Avg 4 (6 restaurants)

Modesto

Avg 4.3 (39 restaurants)

Salinas

Avg 4.5 (26 restaurants)

Bakersfield

Avg 4.4 (67 restaurants)

Charlotte

Avg 4.4 (386 restaurants)

Birmingham

Avg 4.5 (173 restaurants)

Nashville

Avg 4.4 (375 restaurants)

Miami

Avg 4.3 (971 restaurants)

New Orleans

Avg 4.5 (261 restaurants)

Buffalo

Avg 4.4 (239 restaurants)
© 2022 Toast, Inc.
Toast
Made with love in Boston