Chicken salad in Friendswood

Friendswood restaurants
Toast

Friendswood restaurants that serve chicken salad

Tuscan Chicken Salad Sandwich image

WRAPS • SALADS • SANDWICHES

Bistro 313

313 E Edgewood, Friendswood

Avg 4.9 (40 reviews)
Takeout
Tuscan Chicken Salad Sandwich$14.00
chicken breast, pecans, grapes, celery on a croissant
More about Bistro 313
Item pic

 

The Rouxpour Baybrook

700 BAYBROOK MALL, H100, FRIENDSWOOD

No reviews yet
Takeout
Candied Pecan Chicken Salad$20.00
Spring mix lettuce, tomatoes, red onion, bourbon-glazed candied pecans, bleu cheese crumbles, grilled chicken & white shallot vinaigrette
ADD Chicken + 7 | Salmon  + 10 | Shrimp  + 8 | 4 oz Filet + 15
More about The Rouxpour Baybrook
Restaurant banner

 

Pelican Grill & Breakfast Friendswood - ACTIVE ACCOUNT

802 South Friendswood Drive, Friendswood

No reviews yet
TakeoutFast Pay
Grilled Chicken Salad$11.95
Spring mix, tomato, onion, feta cheese, pecans, cucumber, and grilled chicken. Served with your choice of dressing.
More about Pelican Grill & Breakfast Friendswood - ACTIVE ACCOUNT

