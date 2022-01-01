Chicken salad in Friendswood
WRAPS • SALADS • SANDWICHES
Bistro 313
313 E Edgewood, Friendswood
|Tuscan Chicken Salad Sandwich
|$14.00
chicken breast, pecans, grapes, celery on a croissant
The Rouxpour Baybrook
700 BAYBROOK MALL, H100, FRIENDSWOOD
|Candied Pecan Chicken Salad
|$20.00
Spring mix lettuce, tomatoes, red onion, bourbon-glazed candied pecans, bleu cheese crumbles, grilled chicken & white shallot vinaigrette
ADD Chicken + 7 | Salmon + 10 | Shrimp + 8 | 4 oz Filet + 15
Pelican Grill & Breakfast Friendswood - ACTIVE ACCOUNT
802 South Friendswood Drive, Friendswood
|Grilled Chicken Salad
|$11.95
Spring mix, tomato, onion, feta cheese, pecans, cucumber, and grilled chicken. Served with your choice of dressing.