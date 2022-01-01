Want to learn about our restaurant platform?Get a demo

Chocolate cake in Garland

Garland restaurants
Garland restaurants that serve chocolate cake

PIZZA • PASTA • SANDWICHES • HAMBURGERS • FRENCH FRIES

TLC Vegan Kitchen

520 Shepherd Drive Suite #10, Garland

Avg 4.3 (1946 reviews)
TakeoutDeliveryFast Pay
Gooey Chocolate Cake w/ Pecan Caramel$9.00
A Scrumptious Chocolate Creamy delight!
GF Chocolate Cake$9.00
House Made Gooey Chocolate Cake served with Chocolate Sauce & Chocolate Buttercream Icing
Mini Chocolate Cake$4.50
A petite House Made Gooey Chocolate Cake served with Chocolate Sauce & Chocolate Buttercream Icing
More about TLC Vegan Kitchen
GRILL • FRENCH FRIES

TLC on the Lake

4881 Bass Pro Drive, Garland

Avg 4.3 (475 reviews)
TakeoutFast Pay
Smores Chocolate Melting Cake$10.00
Chocolate Mousse Cake$8.00
3 layer Chocolate Moose Cake
More about TLC on the Lake

