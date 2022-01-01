Chocolate cake in Garland
Garland restaurants that serve chocolate cake
TLC Vegan Kitchen
520 Shepherd Drive Suite #10, Garland
|Gooey Chocolate Cake w/ Pecan Caramel
|$9.00
A Scrumptious Chocolate Creamy delight!
|GF Chocolate Cake
|$9.00
House Made Gooey Chocolate Cake served with Chocolate Sauce & Chocolate Buttercream Icing
|Mini Chocolate Cake
|$4.50
A petite House Made Gooey Chocolate Cake served with Chocolate Sauce & Chocolate Buttercream Icing