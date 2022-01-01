Grilled chicken in Garland
Garland restaurants that serve grilled chicken
Trompo Taqueria & Burgers
1249 Northwest Hwy, Garland
|Grilled Chicken Burger
|$9.00
fajita chicken, cheese, lettuce, tomato, mayo
SANDWICHES • HOT DOGS • HAMBURGERS
Scotty P's
4280 Lavon Dr., Garland
|Kid's Grilled Chicken Tenders
|$5.95
A junior-sized order of our Grilled Tenders. Served with Fries, Cookie, and a Juice Box. Upgrade to a regular Beverage for a small fee.
|Papou's Grilled Chicken
|$8.95
Marinated Chicken, Lettuce, Tomato, Red Onion, Honey Mustard.
|Jr. Grilled Chicken Tenders
|$8.99
A junior-sized order of our Grilled Tenders. Served with fries. Designed for Adults with a smaller appetite.
PIZZA • PASTA • SANDWICHES • HAMBURGERS • FRENCH FRIES
TLC Vegan Kitchen
520 Shepherd Drive Suite #10, Garland
|Grilled TLC (Tindle's Like Chicken) Dinner
|$16.00
Grilled Tindle Chick'N with fire roasted squash, broccolini, seared mushrooms, Mashed Potatoes & Gravy
BURRITOS • TACOS • FRENCH FRIES
Matt's Rancho Martinez
5085 North president George Bush Hwy, Garland
|Kids Grilled Chicken
|$7.50
|GRILLED CHICKEN
|$6.95
GRILL • FRENCH FRIES
TLC on the Lake
4881 Bass Pro Drive, Garland
|SW Grilled Chicken
|$16.00
2 Grilled 6oz Chicken Breast Topped With Signature BBQ Sauce, Mozzarella Cheese and Pico. Served With Choice of Two Sides
|Grilled Chimichurri Chicken
|$16.00
Chef's secret seasoning will blow your mind proceed with caution.