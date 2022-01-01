Grilled chicken in Garland

Want to learn about our restaurant platform?Get a demo

Consumer pic

 

Trompo Taqueria & Burgers

1249 Northwest Hwy, Garland

No reviews yet
Takeout
Grilled Chicken Burger$9.00
fajita chicken, cheese, lettuce, tomato, mayo
More about Trompo Taqueria & Burgers
Item pic

SANDWICHES • HOT DOGS • HAMBURGERS

Scotty P's

4280 Lavon Dr., Garland

Avg 4.5 (1839 reviews)
TakeoutDeliveryDigital Dine-In
Kid's Grilled Chicken Tenders$5.95
A junior-sized order of our Grilled Tenders. Served with Fries, Cookie, and a Juice Box. Upgrade to a regular Beverage for a small fee.
Papou's Grilled Chicken$8.95
Marinated Chicken, Lettuce, Tomato, Red Onion, Honey Mustard.
Jr. Grilled Chicken Tenders$8.99
A junior-sized order of our Grilled Tenders. Served with fries. Designed for Adults with a smaller appetite.
More about Scotty P's
Consumer pic

 

Trompo Taqueria & Burgers

2334 W Buckingham Rd #370, Garland

No reviews yet
Takeout
Grilled Chicken Burger$9.00
fajita chicken, cheese, lettuce, tomato, mayo
More about Trompo Taqueria & Burgers
Item pic

PIZZA • PASTA • SANDWICHES • HAMBURGERS • FRENCH FRIES

TLC Vegan Kitchen

520 Shepherd Drive Suite #10, Garland

Avg 4.3 (1946 reviews)
TakeoutDeliveryFast Pay
Grilled TLC (Tindle's Like Chicken) Dinner$16.00
Grilled Tindle Chick'N with fire roasted squash, broccolini, seared mushrooms, Mashed Potatoes & Gravy
More about TLC Vegan Kitchen
Matt's Rancho Martinez image

BURRITOS • TACOS • FRENCH FRIES

Matt's Rancho Martinez

5085 North president George Bush Hwy, Garland

Avg 4.4 (612 reviews)
TakeoutDelivery
Kids Grilled Chicken$7.50
GRILLED CHICKEN$6.95
More about Matt's Rancho Martinez
Item pic

GRILL • FRENCH FRIES

TLC on the Lake

4881 Bass Pro Drive, Garland

Avg 4.3 (475 reviews)
TakeoutFast Pay
SW Grilled Chicken$16.00
2 Grilled 6oz Chicken Breast Topped With Signature BBQ Sauce, Mozzarella Cheese and Pico. Served With Choice of Two Sides
Grilled Chimichurri Chicken$16.00
Chef's secret seasoning will blow your mind proceed with caution.
More about TLC on the Lake

