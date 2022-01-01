Tostadas in Garland
Garland restaurants that serve tostadas
Matt's Rancho Martinez
5085 North president George Bush Hwy, Garland
|Tostadas Compuestas
|$12.95
Three crispy corn tostadas topped w/choice of beef, chicken or bean, spicy tomatillo or mild ranchero sauce, cheese & sour cream w/ fresh guacamole
|NO. 3 Tostada Compuestas
|$10.75
Two crisp tostadas, topped w/ beef, beans, cheese, mild ranchero sauce, lettuce, tomato, jalapenos & onion
Fish N Tails Oyster Bar
620 Main Street, Garland
|Tostada Cev & Shrimp
|$7.95
Tostada and mayo, topped with ceviche, baby shrimp and all its fixings.
|Tostada Pulpo
|$8.95
Steamed then chilled Octopus on tostada with mayo, chopped onions, tomatoes, cilantro, and avocado slices. Comes with spicy sauce.
|Tostada Cev
|$6.95
Tostada and mayo, topped with ceviche and all its fixings.