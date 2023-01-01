Want to learn about our restaurant platform?Get a demo

Chips and salsa in Gaylord

Go
Gaylord restaurants
Toast

Gaylord restaurants that serve chips and salsa

Alpine Tavern image

 

Alpine Tavern

220 S. Otsego Ave, Gaylord

No reviews yet
Takeout
Chips & Salsa App$8.00
More about Alpine Tavern
Porter Haus image

 

Porter Haus

3885 OLD 27 SOUTH, GAYLORD

No reviews yet
Takeout
Large Chips And Salsa$4.99
More about Porter Haus

Browse other tasty dishes in Gaylord

Coleslaw

Caprese Salad

Chicken Salad

Crispy Chicken

Nachos

Turkey Clubs

Cheesecake

Tacos

Map

More near Gaylord to explore

Traverse City

Avg 4.5 (33 restaurants)

Midland

Avg 4.3 (20 restaurants)

Midland

Avg 4.3 (20 restaurants)

Bay City

Avg 4.1 (14 restaurants)

Cadillac

Avg 3.7 (11 restaurants)

Frankfort

Avg 4.5 (9 restaurants)

Leland

No reviews yet

Kalkaska

Avg 4.1 (4 restaurants)

Northport

Avg 4.7 (3 restaurants)
Map

More popular cities to explore

Traverse City

Avg 4.5 (33 restaurants)

Cadillac

Avg 3.7 (11 restaurants)

Midland

Avg 4.3 (20 restaurants)

Bay City

Avg 4.1 (14 restaurants)

Ludington

Avg 3.7 (5 restaurants)

Saginaw

Avg 4.2 (12 restaurants)

Minneapolis

Avg 4.5 (407 restaurants)

Jacksonville

Avg 4.5 (143 restaurants)

Baltimore

Avg 4.4 (429 restaurants)

San Jose

Avg 4.3 (215 restaurants)

Hartford

Avg 4.4 (52 restaurants)

Sacramento

Avg 4.3 (272 restaurants)
© 2023 Toast, Inc.
Toast
Made with love in Boston