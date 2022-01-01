Want to learn about our restaurant platform?
Get a demo
Crispy chicken in
Gaylord
/
Gaylord
/
Crispy Chicken
Gaylord restaurants that serve crispy chicken
Iron Pig Smokehouse
143 W. Main St., Gaylord
No reviews yet
Crispy Chicken
$10.45
More about Iron Pig Smokehouse
Porter Haus
3885 OLD 27 SOUTH, GAYLORD
No reviews yet
Crispy Mandarin Chicken
$16.00
Mixed Greens, Mandarin Oranges, Dried Cranberries, Oriental Rice Noodles, and Honey Mustard Dressing. Candied Pecans Upon Request
More about Porter Haus
Browse other tasty dishes in Gaylord
Pepperoni Pizza
Pies
Quesadillas
Shrimp Tacos
Brisket
Turkey Wraps
Reuben
Hummus
More near Gaylord to explore
Traverse City
Avg 4.5
(32 restaurants)
Midland
Avg 4.3
(16 restaurants)
Midland
Avg 4.3
(16 restaurants)
Cadillac
Avg 3.9
(15 restaurants)
Bay City
Avg 4.1
(12 restaurants)
Frankfort
Avg 4.5
(9 restaurants)
Leland
Avg 5
(7 restaurants)
Kalkaska
Avg 4.1
(3 restaurants)
Northport
Avg 4.7
(3 restaurants)
More popular cities to explore
Traverse City
Avg 4.5
(32 restaurants)
Cadillac
Avg 3.9
(15 restaurants)
Midland
Avg 4.3
(16 restaurants)
Bay City
Avg 4.1
(12 restaurants)
Ludington
Avg 3.7
(5 restaurants)
Saginaw
Avg 4.2
(11 restaurants)
Minneapolis
Avg 4.5
(363 restaurants)
Jacksonville
Avg 4.5
(92 restaurants)
Baltimore
Avg 4.4
(362 restaurants)
San Jose
Avg 4.3
(178 restaurants)
Hartford
Avg 4.4
(49 restaurants)
Sacramento
Avg 4.3
(244 restaurants)
© 2022 Toast, Inc.
About Toast
For restaurants
Terms of Service
Privacy Statement
Do not sell my
personal information
Made with
in Boston