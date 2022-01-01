Quesadillas in Georgetown
Georgetown restaurants that serve quesadillas
CHICKEN WINGS • CHICKEN • FRENCH FRIES
Roosters
114 Marketplace Cir., Georgetown
|Quesadilla
|$6.99
Mozzarella, provolone and cheddar cheeses garnished with shredded lettuce, tomatoes, red onions and jalapeños.
|Quesadilla+Chicken
|$8.98
Mozzarella, provolone, and cheddar cheeses, and diced Mexi-style chicken, garnished with shredded lettuce, tomatoes, red onions and jalapeños.
Tres Amigos
800 S Broadway st, Georgetown
|Quesadilla Especial (2)
|$11.99
One cheese quesadilla stuffed with your choice of beef or chicken, served with lettuce, guacamole, or sour cream and tomatoes.
|Quesadillas Mexicanas
|$13.99
Two quesadillas filled with your choice of chicken or ground beef, served with lettuce, pico de gallo, guacamole, sour cream and rice.
|A la carta Quesadillas
Flour tortilla filled with melted cheese and your choice of meat.