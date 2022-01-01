Want to learn about our restaurant platform?Get a demo

Quesadillas in Georgetown

Go
Georgetown restaurants
Toast

Georgetown restaurants that serve quesadillas

Item pic

CHICKEN WINGS • CHICKEN • FRENCH FRIES

Roosters

114 Marketplace Cir., Georgetown

Avg 3.7 (117 reviews)
Takeout
Quesadilla$6.99
Mozzarella, provolone and cheddar cheeses garnished with shredded lettuce, tomatoes, red onions and jalapeños.
Quesadilla+Chicken$8.98
Mozzarella, provolone, and cheddar cheeses, and diced Mexi-style chicken, garnished with shredded lettuce, tomatoes, red onions and jalapeños.
More about Roosters
Tres Amigos image

 

Tres Amigos

800 S Broadway st, Georgetown

Avg 3.8 (5 reviews)
Takeout
Quesadilla Especial (2)$11.99
One cheese quesadilla stuffed with your choice of beef or chicken, served with lettuce, guacamole, or sour cream and tomatoes.
Quesadillas Mexicanas$13.99
Two quesadillas filled with your choice of chicken or ground beef, served with lettuce, pico de gallo, guacamole, sour cream and rice.
A la carta Quesadillas
Flour tortilla filled with melted cheese and your choice of meat.
More about Tres Amigos

Browse other tasty dishes in Georgetown

Grilled Chicken Salad

Chili

Chicken Salad

Sliders

Tacos

Mozzarella Sticks

Veggie Burgers

Taco Salad

Map

More near Georgetown to explore

Lexington

Avg 4.5 (118 restaurants)

Frankfort

Avg 4.3 (10 restaurants)

Winchester

Avg 4.6 (6 restaurants)

Nicholasville

Avg 5 (5 restaurants)

Shelbyville

Avg 4.8 (5 restaurants)

Simpsonville

No reviews yet

Midway

Avg 4.5 (4 restaurants)

Versailles

Avg 4.5 (4 restaurants)

Danville

Avg 4.4 (4 restaurants)
Map

More popular cities to explore

Lexington

Avg 4.5 (118 restaurants)

Frankfort

Avg 4.3 (10 restaurants)

Danville

Avg 4.4 (4 restaurants)

Bardstown

Avg 4.4 (13 restaurants)

Cincinnati

Avg 4.5 (261 restaurants)

Louisville

Avg 4.4 (248 restaurants)

Hartford

Avg 4.4 (44 restaurants)

Portland

Avg 4.5 (284 restaurants)

Boston

Avg 4.3 (489 restaurants)

Atlanta

Avg 4.4 (513 restaurants)

Oklahoma City

Avg 4.4 (121 restaurants)

Birmingham

Avg 4.5 (151 restaurants)
© 2022 Toast, Inc.
Toast
Made with love in Boston