Tacos in Georgetown

Tres Amigos
800 S Broadway st, Georgetown
|Fish Tacos
|$16.99
Three tacos filled with grilled tilapia ,homemade chipotle sauce, pico de gallo, avocado and cilantro. Served with rice and beans.
|Tree Tacos De Birria
|$17.99
Tree tacos de birria with melted chihuahua cheese, topped with cilantro and onions, served with consome and a side of rice or beans.
|Taco A La Carte
|$3.50
Hard or soft shell taco with lettuce, cheese and your choice of meat.