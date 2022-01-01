Want to learn about our restaurant platform?Get a demo

Tacos in Georgetown

Go
Georgetown restaurants
Toast

Georgetown restaurants that serve tacos

Tres Amigos image

 

Tres Amigos

800 S Broadway st, Georgetown

Avg 3.8 (5 reviews)
Takeout
Fish Tacos$16.99
Three tacos filled with grilled tilapia ,homemade chipotle sauce, pico de gallo, avocado and cilantro. Served with rice and beans.
Tree Tacos De Birria$17.99
Tree tacos de birria with melted chihuahua cheese, topped with cilantro and onions, served with consome and a side of rice or beans.
Taco A La Carte$3.50
Hard or soft shell taco with lettuce, cheese and your choice of meat.
More about Tres Amigos
Galvin's On Main image

PIZZA • SANDWICHES

Galvin's On Main

155 W Main St, Georgetown

Avg 4 (453 reviews)
Takeout
Taco Salad$9.49
More about Galvin's On Main

Browse other tasty dishes in Georgetown

Veggie Burgers

Chocolate Cake

Fried Pickles

Caesar Salad

Chili

Italian Subs

Quesadillas

Chicken Salad

Map

More near Georgetown to explore

Lexington

Avg 4.5 (118 restaurants)

Frankfort

Avg 4.3 (10 restaurants)

Winchester

Avg 4.6 (6 restaurants)

Nicholasville

Avg 5 (5 restaurants)

Shelbyville

Avg 4.8 (5 restaurants)

Simpsonville

No reviews yet

Midway

Avg 4.5 (4 restaurants)

Versailles

Avg 4.5 (4 restaurants)

Danville

Avg 4.4 (4 restaurants)
Map

More popular cities to explore

Lexington

Avg 4.5 (118 restaurants)

Frankfort

Avg 4.3 (10 restaurants)

Danville

Avg 4.4 (4 restaurants)

Bardstown

Avg 4.4 (13 restaurants)

Cincinnati

Avg 4.5 (261 restaurants)

Louisville

Avg 4.4 (248 restaurants)

Hartford

Avg 4.4 (44 restaurants)

Portland

Avg 4.5 (284 restaurants)

Boston

Avg 4.3 (489 restaurants)

Atlanta

Avg 4.4 (513 restaurants)

Oklahoma City

Avg 4.4 (121 restaurants)

Birmingham

Avg 4.5 (151 restaurants)
© 2022 Toast, Inc.
Toast
Made with love in Boston