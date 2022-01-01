Chicken sandwiches in Gibsonia
Gibsonia restaurants that serve chicken sandwiches
More about Sir Pizza - Pine Twp.
Sir Pizza - Pine Twp.
619 Warrendale Rd., Pine Township
|Chicken Sandwich
|$6.95
Served on a 6-inch Vienna Roll. Grilled or Crispy Chicken Breast served on a Toasted Bun, topped with Lettuce, Tomato and Mayo. Try it with one of wing sauces too and Ranch dressing!!!
More about Barrel Junction
PIZZA • GRILL • HAMBURGERS
Barrel Junction
5560 William Flynn Hwy, Gibsonia
|Chicken And Waffle Sandwich
|$15.00
Fried Chicken Breast- Bacon - Pepper Jack -Bourbon & Black Pepper Syrup- Toasted Waffles
|Old Country Chicken Sandwich
|$14.00
Grilled - Fried or Smoked Chicken - Roasted Tomatoes- Caramelized Onions- Fresh Mozzarella- Balsamic Glaze
|Fried Coconut Crusted Chicken Sandwich
|$15.00
Jamaican Relish- Munster- Mango Habanero Sauce- Lettuce