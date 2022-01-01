Want to learn about our restaurant platform?Get a demo

Chicken sandwiches in Gibsonia

Gibsonia restaurants
Gibsonia restaurants that serve chicken sandwiches

Sir Pizza - Pine Twp. image

 

Sir Pizza - Pine Twp.

619 Warrendale Rd., Pine Township

No reviews yet
Takeout
Chicken Sandwich$6.95
Served on a 6-inch Vienna Roll. Grilled or Crispy Chicken Breast served on a Toasted Bun, topped with Lettuce, Tomato and Mayo. Try it with one of wing sauces too and Ranch dressing!!!
More about Sir Pizza - Pine Twp.
Item pic

PIZZA • GRILL • HAMBURGERS

Barrel Junction

5560 William Flynn Hwy, Gibsonia

Avg 4.4 (407 reviews)
TakeoutDeliveryFast Pay
Chicken And Waffle Sandwich$15.00
Fried Chicken Breast- Bacon - Pepper Jack -Bourbon & Black Pepper Syrup- Toasted Waffles
Old Country Chicken Sandwich$14.00
Grilled - Fried or Smoked Chicken - Roasted Tomatoes- Caramelized Onions- Fresh Mozzarella- Balsamic Glaze
Fried Coconut Crusted Chicken Sandwich$15.00
Jamaican Relish- Munster- Mango Habanero Sauce- Lettuce
More about Barrel Junction

