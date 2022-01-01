Veggie burritos in Gonzales
Gonzales restaurants that serve veggie burritos
More about Izzo's Illegal Burrito
BURRITOS
Izzo's Illegal Burrito
14639 Airline Hwy, Gonzales
|Regular Veggie Burrito
|$6.75
Choice of marinated grilled mushrooms, or fresh guacamole, or sliced avocado
|Super Veggie Burrito
|$8.10
Choice of marinated grilled mushrooms, or fresh guacamole, or sliced avocado
Izzo's Illegal Burrito
2520 W. Outfitters Dr., Gonzalez
|Regular Veggie Burrito
|$6.75
Choice of marinated grilled mushrooms, or fresh guacamole, or sliced avocado
|Super Veggie Burrito
|$8.10
Choice of marinated grilled mushrooms, or fresh guacamole, or sliced avocado
|Illegal Veggie Burrito
|$15.95
Choice of marinated grilled mushrooms, or fresh guacamole, or sliced avocado