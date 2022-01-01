Want to learn about our restaurant platform?Get a demo

Enchiladas in Grapevine

Go
Grapevine restaurants
Toast

Grapevine restaurants that serve enchiladas

Item pic

 

El Fenix

4608 S. Cooper St, Arlington

No reviews yet
Takeout
Cheese Enchilada Plate$9.49
Made with aged Wisconsin Cheddar, onions with chili con carne. Served with rice & your choice of charro, refried or black beans.
Seasoned Chicken Enchilada Plate$9.79
Seasoned chicken enchilada with choice of sour cream sauce or ranchero sauce. Served with rice & your choice of charro, refried or black beans.
Veggie & Avocado Enchilada Plate$8.99
Sautéed zucchini, yellow squash, red onions & fresh avocado with cheddar cheese & topped with creamy tomatillo sauce. Served with rice & your choice of charro, refried or black beans.
More about El Fenix
Meat U Anywhere BBQ image

BBQ • SANDWICHES • HAMBURGERS

Meat U Anywhere BBQ

919 W Northwest Hwy, Grapevine

Avg 4.6 (1681 reviews)
Takeout
Smoked Enchiladas w-2 Sides$14.00
Smoked Enchiladas ONLY$10.00
More about Meat U Anywhere BBQ

Browse other tasty dishes in Grapevine

Tacos

Tamales

Map

More near Grapevine to explore

Irving

Avg 4.5 (37 restaurants)

Lewisville

Avg 4.7 (25 restaurants)

Southlake

Avg 4.6 (14 restaurants)

Flower Mound

Avg 4.6 (12 restaurants)

Hurst

Avg 4 (11 restaurants)

Keller

Avg 4.6 (9 restaurants)

Colleyville

Avg 4.5 (7 restaurants)

Coppell

Avg 4.7 (6 restaurants)

Bedford

Avg 4.4 (3 restaurants)
Map

More popular cities to explore

Dallas

Avg 4.5 (485 restaurants)

Sherman

Avg 4.6 (5 restaurants)

Durant

Avg 4.6 (2 restaurants)

Waco

Avg 4.4 (47 restaurants)

Paris

No reviews yet

Wichita Falls

Avg 4.6 (8 restaurants)

Philadelphia

Avg 4.4 (523 restaurants)

Jacksonville

Avg 4.5 (79 restaurants)

Hartford

Avg 4.4 (45 restaurants)

Atlanta

Avg 4.4 (531 restaurants)

San Diego

Avg 4.3 (692 restaurants)

Tampa

Avg 4.3 (279 restaurants)
© 2022 Toast, Inc.
Toast
Made with love in Boston