Enchiladas in Grapevine

El Fenix
4608 S. Cooper St, Arlington
|Cheese Enchilada Plate
|$9.49
Made with aged Wisconsin Cheddar, onions with chili con carne. Served with rice & your choice of charro, refried or black beans.
|Seasoned Chicken Enchilada Plate
|$9.79
Seasoned chicken enchilada with choice of sour cream sauce or ranchero sauce. Served with rice & your choice of charro, refried or black beans.
|Veggie & Avocado Enchilada Plate
|$8.99
Sautéed zucchini, yellow squash, red onions & fresh avocado with cheddar cheese & topped with creamy tomatillo sauce. Served with rice & your choice of charro, refried or black beans.