Want to learn about our restaurant platform?Get a demo

Quesadillas in Grapevine

Go
Grapevine restaurants
Toast

Grapevine restaurants that serve quesadillas

Item pic

 

El Fenix - South Arlington

4608 S. Cooper St, Arlington

No reviews yet
Takeout
Veggie Quesadilla$10.49
Mixed cheese, green chiles, spinach & mushrooms served with a side of fresh made guacamole, pico de gallo & sour cream.
Fajita Chicken Quesadilla$11.29
Served with a side of fresh made guacamole, pico de gallo & sour cream.
Fajita Steak Quesadilla$12.49
Served with a side of fresh made guacamole, pico de gallo & sour cream.
More about El Fenix - South Arlington
Banner pic

 

Oldwest Cafe- Grapevine - 600 West Northwest Highway

600 West Northwest Highway, Grapevine

No reviews yet
TakeoutDelivery
Ma's Quesadilla$13.99
A Jumbo flour tortilla stuffed with 3 scrambled eggs & your choice of any 4 fixins, served with refried beans, 1 breakfast side, & salsa and queso on the side for dippin'
More about Oldwest Cafe- Grapevine - 600 West Northwest Highway

Browse other tasty dishes in Grapevine

Enchiladas

Chili

Chicken Enchiladas

Chocolate Cake

Salmon

Cake

Chicken Tenders

Tacos

Map

More near Grapevine to explore

Irving

Avg 4.5 (44 restaurants)

Lewisville

Avg 4.7 (25 restaurants)

Southlake

Avg 4.6 (16 restaurants)

Flower Mound

Avg 4.6 (16 restaurants)

Hurst

Avg 4 (14 restaurants)

Keller

Avg 4.6 (10 restaurants)

Colleyville

Avg 4.5 (8 restaurants)

Coppell

Avg 4.7 (8 restaurants)

Bedford

Avg 4.4 (6 restaurants)
Map

More popular cities to explore

Dallas

Avg 4.5 (573 restaurants)

Sherman

Avg 4.6 (5 restaurants)

Durant

Avg 4.6 (2 restaurants)

Waco

Avg 4.4 (62 restaurants)

Paris

No reviews yet

Wichita Falls

Avg 4.6 (8 restaurants)

Philadelphia

Avg 4.4 (575 restaurants)

Jacksonville

Avg 4.5 (99 restaurants)

Hartford

Avg 4.4 (51 restaurants)

Atlanta

Avg 4.4 (626 restaurants)

San Diego

Avg 4.3 (797 restaurants)

Tampa

Avg 4.3 (309 restaurants)
© 2022 Toast, Inc.
Toast
Made with love in Boston