Quesadillas in Grapevine
Grapevine restaurants that serve quesadillas
El Fenix - South Arlington
4608 S. Cooper St, Arlington
|Veggie Quesadilla
|$10.49
Mixed cheese, green chiles, spinach & mushrooms served with a side of fresh made guacamole, pico de gallo & sour cream.
|Fajita Chicken Quesadilla
|$11.29
Served with a side of fresh made guacamole, pico de gallo & sour cream.
|Fajita Steak Quesadilla
|$12.49
Served with a side of fresh made guacamole, pico de gallo & sour cream.
Oldwest Cafe- Grapevine - 600 West Northwest Highway
600 West Northwest Highway, Grapevine
|Ma's Quesadilla
|$13.99
A Jumbo flour tortilla stuffed with 3 scrambled eggs & your choice of any 4 fixins, served with refried beans, 1 breakfast side, & salsa and queso on the side for dippin'