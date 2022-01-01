Want to learn about our restaurant platform?Get a demo

Honey chicken in Green Bay

Green Bay restaurants
Green Bay restaurants that serve honey chicken

Gallagher's Pizza Suamico image

PIZZA • SALADS • SANDWICHES • FRENCH FRIES

Gallagher's Pizza Suamico

2306 Lineville Rd, Suamico

Avg 4.5 (120 reviews)
Takeout
Honey Dipped Chicken Wings$10.99
served w/honey mustard sauce
Restaurant banner

 

Gallagher’s Pizza West

2655 W. Mason St., Green Bay

No reviews yet
Takeout
Honey Dipped Chicken Wings$10.99
served w/honey mustard sauce
Restaurant banner

 

D2 Sports Pub Airport

2571 Packerland Dr, Green Bay

No reviews yet
Takeout
14” HONEY BBQ CHICKEN$20.00
Restaurant banner

 

Gallagher's Pizza East

1651 S. Webster Ave, Green Bay

No reviews yet
Takeout
Honey Dipped Chicken Wings$10.99
served w/honey mustard sauce
