Honey chicken in Green Bay
Green Bay restaurants that serve honey chicken
More about Gallagher's Pizza Suamico
PIZZA • SALADS • SANDWICHES • FRENCH FRIES
Gallagher's Pizza Suamico
2306 Lineville Rd, Suamico
|Honey Dipped Chicken Wings
|$10.99
served w/honey mustard sauce
More about Gallagher’s Pizza West
Gallagher’s Pizza West
2655 W. Mason St., Green Bay
|Honey Dipped Chicken Wings
|$10.99
served w/honey mustard sauce
More about D2 Sports Pub Airport
D2 Sports Pub Airport
2571 Packerland Dr, Green Bay
|14” HONEY BBQ CHICKEN
|$20.00