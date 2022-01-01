Want to learn about our restaurant platform?Get a demo

Taco salad in Greer

Go
Greer restaurants
Toast

Greer restaurants that serve taco salad

Consumer pic

 

Tipsy Taco Greer - 14180 East Wade Hampton Boulevard

14180 East Wade Hampton Boulevard, Greer

No reviews yet
TakeoutDeliveryFast Pay
Taco Salad$12.00
Your choice of fresh grilled chicken or ground beef in a house-fried tortilla shell with mixed greens, cheddar cheese, guacamole, and sour cream served with your choice of dressing
More about Tipsy Taco Greer - 14180 East Wade Hampton Boulevard
Item pic

PIZZA • PASTA • SALADS • CHICKEN WINGS • FRENCH FRIES

Wild Ace Pizza & Pub

103 Depot St, Greer

Avg 4 (796 reviews)
TakeoutDeliveryFast Pay
Taco Salad$9.99
Your choice of seasoned ground beef or
chicken with iceberg lettuce, house-made pico de gallo, black olives, cheddar cheese, sour cream, house-made salsa and mexi ranch dressing served in a large tortilla shell
More about Wild Ace Pizza & Pub

Browse other tasty dishes in Greer

Quesadillas

Grilled Chicken

Caesar Salad

Tacos

Pies

Cheesecake

Grits

Chicken Sandwiches

Map

More near Greer to explore

Greenville

Avg 4.5 (83 restaurants)

Simpsonville

Avg 2.8 (17 restaurants)

Spartanburg

Avg 4.6 (15 restaurants)

Spartanburg

Avg 4.6 (15 restaurants)

Hendersonville

Avg 4.8 (13 restaurants)

Easley

No reviews yet

Travelers Rest

Avg 4.4 (6 restaurants)

Boiling Springs

Avg 4.4 (5 restaurants)

Flat Rock

Avg 4.4 (3 restaurants)
Map

More popular cities to explore

Greenville

Avg 4.5 (83 restaurants)

Spartanburg

Avg 4.6 (15 restaurants)

Brevard

Avg 4.6 (7 restaurants)

Shelby

Avg 4.4 (4 restaurants)

Asheville

Avg 4.5 (96 restaurants)

Hickory

Avg 4 (21 restaurants)

Cincinnati

Avg 4.5 (300 restaurants)

Las Vegas

Avg 4.4 (466 restaurants)

Oklahoma City

Avg 4.4 (158 restaurants)

Philadelphia

Avg 4.4 (581 restaurants)

Boston

Avg 4.3 (576 restaurants)

Kansas City

Avg 4.5 (219 restaurants)
© 2022 Toast, Inc.
Toast
Made with love in Boston