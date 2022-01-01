Burritos in Hackensack
Hackensack restaurants that serve burritos
TORTA • TACOS • SEAFOOD • GRILL
Mi Rancho - hackensack
59 Main St, Hackensack
|Burrito Bowl
|$15.00
|California Burrito
|$15.00
10" tortilla stuffed with rice, beans, cheese and your choice of meat.
|$11.00
Bite Food & Coffee Co.
360 Essex Street, Hackensack
|El Toro Breakfast Burrito
|$12.00
Brisket, eggs, onion, home fries, chipotle bbq, chimichurri, crispy shallots, wrapped in flour tortilla
|The Avo Breakfast Burrito
|$11.00
Fried avocado, egg, home fries, sriracha aioli, mixed greens.
|SoVegan Breakfast Burrito
|$12.00
Vegan JUST egg, IMPOSSIBLE sausage, refried beans, goddess, pico de gallo, fries, wrapped in flour tortilla.