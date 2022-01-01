Want to learn about our restaurant platform?Get a demo

Burritos in Hackensack

Go
Hackensack restaurants
Toast

Hackensack restaurants that serve burritos

California Burrito image

TORTA • TACOS • SEAFOOD • GRILL

Mi Rancho - hackensack

59 Main St, Hackensack

Avg 4.3 (1129 reviews)
Takeout
Burrito Bowl$15.00
California Burrito$15.00
10" tortilla stuffed with rice, beans, cheese and your choice of meat.
Burrito Bowl$11.00
More about Mi Rancho - hackensack
Bite Food & Coffee Co. image

 

Bite Food & Coffee Co.

360 Essex Street, Hackensack

No reviews yet
TakeoutDigital Dine-In
El Toro Breakfast Burrito$12.00
Brisket, eggs, onion, home fries, chipotle bbq, chimichurri, crispy shallots, wrapped in flour tortilla
The Avo Breakfast Burrito$11.00
Fried avocado, egg, home fries, sriracha aioli, mixed greens.
SoVegan Breakfast Burrito$12.00
Vegan JUST egg, IMPOSSIBLE sausage, refried beans, goddess, pico de gallo, fries, wrapped in flour tortilla.
More about Bite Food & Coffee Co.

Browse other tasty dishes in Hackensack

Cake

Enchiladas

Chicken Soup

Cheese Enchiladas

Quesadillas

Carne Asada

Tortilla Soup

Chopped Salad

Map

More near Hackensack to explore

Moonachie

Avg 4.5 (18 restaurants)

Paramus

Avg 4 (13 restaurants)

Teaneck

Avg 4 (10 restaurants)

Fort Lee

Avg 4.4 (9 restaurants)

Passaic

Avg 4 (9 restaurants)

Englewood

Avg 4.6 (8 restaurants)

Garfield

Avg 4.5 (5 restaurants)

Carlstadt

Avg 4.4 (4 restaurants)

Lodi

Avg 4.4 (3 restaurants)
Map

More popular cities to explore

New York

Avg 4.3 (1577 restaurants)

Bridgeport

Avg 4.4 (10 restaurants)

Trenton

Avg 4.5 (26 restaurants)

New Haven

Avg 4.4 (57 restaurants)

Kingston

Avg 4.5 (13 restaurants)

Allentown

Avg 4.6 (42 restaurants)

Tampa

Avg 4.3 (273 restaurants)

San Diego

Avg 4.3 (682 restaurants)

Phoenix

Avg 4.4 (263 restaurants)

Las Vegas

Avg 4.4 (398 restaurants)

Chicago

Avg 4.4 (1310 restaurants)

San Francisco

Avg 4.3 (494 restaurants)
© 2022 Toast, Inc.
Toast
Made with love in Boston