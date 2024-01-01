Want to learn about our restaurant platform?
Rice pudding in
Hamburg
/
Hamburg
/
Rice Pudding
Hamburg restaurants that serve rice pudding
Uncle Joe's Diner
4869 Southwestern Blvd., Hamburg
No reviews yet
Homemade Rice Pudding
$4.29
Topped with whip cream and cinnamon sugar
More about Uncle Joe's Diner
Pita Gourmet - 5 - 5565 CAMP RD
5565 CAMP RD, HAMBURG
No reviews yet
Rice Pudding
$5.00
More about Pita Gourmet - 5 - 5565 CAMP RD
